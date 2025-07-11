Battle care home makes resident's dream come true

Hazel Lodge resident, Winnie Huggett, was in full swing when she recently returned to the golf course for a round with staff from the home. However , the visit organised by the Hazel Lodge team, wasn't just any old game of golf, this was a very memorable reminder of time spent with her husband. Winnie's husband was the legendary Brian Huggett MBE.

Brian known to many as a very successful professional golfer, playing on many tours including the Ryder cup. It's fair to say that golf was a part of their life together and Winnie has fond memories of joining him on the golf course and becoming a keen golfer herself.

Since moving to Hazel Lodge in Battle , Winnie has often talked about her golfing days with Brian with huge fondness. So the Hazel Lodge team contacted local golf club Beauport Park Golf and Country Club who kindly invited Winnie to join them with a guided visit around their course.

Hazel Lodge’s General Manager Rikki-Gene Bury said “Winnie was absolutely fantastic and definitely beat our Administrator Matthew who challenged Winnie to a game....and lost! Winnie would very much like to come back and work on her game, she was so very happy for the opportunity to play again. Thank you so much Beauport and Roger for helping us“

Winnie with Hazel Lodge Administrator Matthew and Roger from Beauport Golf Club

Winnie has lived at Hazel Lodge since shortly after Brian passed away in 2024 and is a beloved member of the Hazel Lodge family. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hazel Lodge. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Winnie was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

