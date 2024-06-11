Battle care home marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hazel Lodge Care Home in Battle marked the 80th anniversary of the D Day Landings by watching the services that were talking place both in Portsmouth and in France attended by the King and Queen, Prince William and many brave veterans who took part in those dangerous missions so many years ago.

Staff and residents were interested to see the ceremonies honouring the bravery and telling the stories of those who fought so selflessly to ensure our freedom, attended by those that survived and honouring those that didn’t come home.

Robert Dura-May, Senior General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “Many of our residents can remember the D Day Landings and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to mark the date, follow the ceremonies and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Residents and their families were then treated to an Afternoon Tea with some classic treats like scones and cream and bread & butter pudding made by the Hazel Lodge hospitality team. It was a lovely day filled with reflection and celebration.

Pat & Jean enjoying their DDay Afternoon Tea.