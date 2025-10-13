Battle care home provides pit stop for local farmers

Hazel Lodge residents, their families and staff enjoyed chatting to the farmers about their tractors and the struggles of British Farmers today, many residents reminiscing about their own farming experiences and memories of owning a ‘little grey Fergie’. Showing their support, the home provided freshly cooked bacon muffins and a well needed hot drink to their visitors, whilst residents were able to take a closer look at the characterful workhorses, some of which were decorated with flowers, whilst others displaying banners, having just returned from a visit to London to highlight their plea.

Home Services Advisor, Sharon Ward said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to the tractors arriving and get very excited when we think we hear them! Autumn is such a lovely time of year and important time for the farming community– our residents and the team are all so passionate about supporting our rural community and British Farmers.”

Jean, resident at Hazel Lodge said: “I love watching all the tractors arrive, it reminds me of so many years on the farm. I love seeing the tiny vintage ones parked up next to the big modern ones…. it shows how things have changed! It is always sad to see them go but they always give us a little toot and wave when they leave for another year.”

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential & memory care for both long and short-term residents.

