Battle care home provides pit stop for local farmers

By Sharon Ward
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 15:20 BST
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hazel Lodge care home in Battle, cheered on local farmers when the home provided a welcome stop for the tractor run. The event organised by the team at Rural Past Times, brought so much excitement to everyone as they watched tractors of all shapes, sizes and ages chug down the drive and into the car park.

Hazel Lodge residents, their families and staff enjoyed chatting to the farmers about their tractors and the struggles of British Farmers today, many residents reminiscing about their own farming experiences and memories of owning a ‘little grey Fergie’. Showing their support, the home provided freshly cooked bacon muffins and a well needed hot drink to their visitors, whilst residents were able to take a closer look at the characterful workhorses, some of which were decorated with flowers, whilst others displaying banners, having just returned from a visit to London to highlight their plea.

Home Services Advisor, Sharon Ward said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to the tractors arriving and get very excited when we think we hear them! Autumn is such a lovely time of year and important time for the farming community– our residents and the team are all so passionate about supporting our rural community and British Farmers.”

Jean, resident at Hazel Lodge said: “I love watching all the tractors arrive, it reminds me of so many years on the farm. I love seeing the tiny vintage ones parked up next to the big modern ones…. it shows how things have changed! It is always sad to see them go but they always give us a little toot and wave when they leave for another year.”

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential & memory care for both long and short-term residents.

Hazel Lodge residents and staff providing a Welcome pit-stop to the tractor run

1. Contributed

Hazel Lodge residents and staff providing a Welcome pit-stop to the tractor run Photo: Submitted

Hazel Lodge Tractor Run Oct 2025

2. Contributed

Hazel Lodge Tractor Run Oct 2025 Photo: Submitted

Hazel Lodge supporting local Farmers

3. Contributed

Hazel Lodge supporting local Farmers Photo: Submitted

Hazel Lodge Tractor run

4. Contributed

Hazel Lodge Tractor run Photo: Submitted

