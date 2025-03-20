Battle care home regional directors compete in charity cook off

Staff and residents at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle are celebrating because their wonderful Regional Directors, Maria Stefea and Jayne Holloway, from Barchester’s South Division, are stepping completely out of their comfort zones to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025.

Swapping their business suits for chefs’ whites, Jayne and Maria are going head to head with two Regional Directors from each of Barchester’s four other divisions to cook up a storm and raise a vital funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. The Foundation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life. Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Maria and Jayne are keeping their cards very close to their chests regarding what they will be cooking but they have been practising hard. Maria comments: “Jayne and I are passionate about the Foundation and we both jumped at the chance to be able to raise funds and give back. We have always loved cooking, we were both taught by our families from a very young age.” Jayne adds: “We’re both very competitive and love to win so we will give it our very best shot and raise as much as we possibly can into the bargain!”

General Manager of Hazel Lodge care home, Rikki-Gene Bury, said: “We are all so proud of Jayne and Maria for taking part in this challenge, they really are amazing – is there nothing they can’t do! Their dishes look absolutely fantastic and they will raise so much money for the Foundation, we think they are absolute super stars!

To support Maria and Jayne visit: Maria & Jayne's JustGiving page