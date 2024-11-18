Battle care home's Christmas fete brings community together

By Sharon Ward
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by staff and local stall holders who came along to sell their wares too.

There were delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, homemade cards, the list goes on! Visitors were welcomed by Crazee Hazee Elf who presented everyone with a festive balloon and even The Grinch put in an appearance!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was such a lovely afternoon and the team at Hazel Lodge care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home.

A rose between two thorns , Resident Stella with the Festive duoA rose between two thorns , Resident Stella with the Festive duo
A rose between two thorns , Resident Stella with the Festive duo

There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £100 for Bexhill & Battle Foodbank which is brilliant.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at the home, said: “At Hazel Lodge, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:BattleBexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice