Battle residents brave drizzle to collect over 30 bags of litter

Despite a damp and drizzly day, Battle’s community spirit shone brightly as residents joined forces to clean up Battle. Collectively, over 30 bags of rubbish were gathered and later collected by Biffa.

The initiative started with pre-distributed bags at key locations, including Battle and Langton School, St. Mary’s Church, Marley Stores, and the recreation ground. Enthusiasm quickly spread, with around 15 families using the recreation facilities joining in.

Their contributions extended the cleanup to Mount Street car park, the Market car parks, the market square, and nearby streets and alleyways.

One parent shared: “At first, we didn’t notice the sweet wrappers or crisp packets, but once we started looking, we were appalled at how much litter was around, and we filled a whole bag.”

Another family walking their dog in Mansers Shaw woods returned with a notably heavy bag of rubbish. Visitors from Essex joined the effort as well, praising the initiative and planning to propose a similar campaign in their own town! The cleanup resonated online too, with positive feedback on local Facebook pages.

This year’s event introduced a new element—encouraging residents to tidy paths and public spaces. Residents of Langton Close and Shirlea View stepped up by trimming brambles, clearing ivy, and sweeping leaves.

They even restored the area around the Langton Close corner bench. Meanwhile, a St. Mary’s Church member rallied Sunnyrise residents to clear mud and leaves from the footpath toward Claverham, leaving it much improved.

Local councillors played an active role, with Andrew Barton, Dale Wheeler, David Silk, Marie-Louise Neil, Sue Burton, and Vikki Cook all pitching in with litter picking, tree planting, and promoting better recycling habits. Councillor Sue Burton noted, “We learned a lot from each other during the day.”

Tree planting was a major highlight, with 13 trees planted in the recreation ground using David Horne’s Compass Clock design. Residents, Councillors, and Youth Forum members worked together, and young Wilf delighted onlookers by helping plant the final tree.

Looking ahead, Battle’s green initiatives continue to flourish. Thanks to DEFRA’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund, the town will soon benefit from a new community orchard and a micro wood, part of a national effort celebrating King Charles III’s coronation. These projects, led by Rother District Council, aim to encourage connections with nature and improve biodiversity.

A planting event for the micro wood is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, at Coronation Gardens, where 1,000 trees will be planted. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join. For more information, contact Battle Tree Warden Dr. Andrew Barton at [email protected] or call 07504 503904.

Remembrance Day on Abbey Green

On Monday, November 11, Battle honoured the fallen with a moving Remembrance service on Abbey Green. Residents gathered as representatives from all four Battle schools either read poems, read text or sang.

A solemn parade led by the town's marshal, with a flag bearer at the forefront, while the poignant notes of the bugle playing The Last Post and Reveille marked moments of deep reflection and respect. At 11 o’clock, the maroon, sounded by Battel Bonfire Boyes, marked a reflective silence. Shops across the town paid tribute with stunning window displays, while Market Square featured crocheted poppies and wreaths.

The ceremony united generations in gratitude and remembrance.