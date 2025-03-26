Battle volunteers driving out to Ukraine to deliver an ambulance
Their mission is to raise £35,000 to purchase and fully stock five second-hand ambulances with essential medical supplies. Once ready, they will personally drive them from the UK to Ukraine, ensuring they reach those who need them most.
As the war continues, Ukraine’s medical system is under immense strain. Hospitals and first responders are overwhelmed, and many ambulances have been destroyed. These vehicles are vital for ferrying wounded soldiers and civilians from field stations to hospitals, often making the difference between life and death.
To find out more please visit the Mighty Convoy website and you can make a donation via the group's dedicate GoFundMe page.