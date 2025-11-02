Battle will shine bright after locals smash Christmas lights target
After the Town Council announced that the High Street’s old festive lights couldn’t be safely reused this year, residents and businesses came together to save the sparkle — and have already smashed their £7,000 crowdfunding target, raising over £7,100 and counting in just a few days.
The campaign, launched by Battle Town Football Club, will fund brand new, community-owned lights for the High Street - professionally installed by a qualified electrician and certified for safe use. Power will come from local businesses, with full support from the Battle Chamber of Commerce, which also secured Levelling Up funding for the first 135 metres of lighting.
“Now that we’ve hit our goal, we’re hoping to raise even more,” said Vicky Reeves from Battle Town FC. “Every extra pound helps us extend the display into neighbouring streets like Market Square and Mount Street - spreading the festive cheer even further.”
The new lights will make their debut at the Battle Christmas Parade and switch-on on Saturday 29 November, alongside Santa’s Grotto, fairground rides and festive fun on the Abbey Green.
Donate and help Light Up Battle: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/battle-town-christmas-lights