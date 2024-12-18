Battle's street cleaner Paul honoured for 'outstanding work'

The shopkeepers, chamber of Commerce and parish Council together with the residents of Battle have come together to recognise the outstanding work of Paul our street cleaner.

Paul keeps the high street clean and tidy despite the increase of heavy traffic passing through our town.

He can be seen diligently hand sweeping even with a dust pan and brush in very awkward corners.

Although Paul would be the last to consider it, he is an example to each and every one, not only as a man dedicated to his work but who serves the community unselfishly.