Battle's street cleaner Paul honoured for 'outstanding work'

By Stacy Peacock
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 21:06 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 08:16 BST
The shopkeepers, chamber of Commerce and parish Council together with the residents of Battle have come together to recognise the outstanding work of Paul our street cleaner.

Paul keeps the high street clean and tidy despite the increase of heavy traffic passing through our town.

He can be seen diligently hand sweeping even with a dust pan and brush in very awkward corners.

Although Paul would be the last to consider it, he is an example to each and every one, not only as a man dedicated to his work but who serves the community unselfishly.

