BBC TV expert to hold Antiques Valuation Event at Chichester Festival Theatre

By Bridget Cordy
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:25 BST
A special antiques valuation event is being held at Chichester Festival Theatre on Monday 24th February when BBC antiques expert, Nick Hall, will be joined by his colleagues at Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers to value antiques and collectibles in this first partnership event.

The event will be hosted in the Minerva Brasserie at CFT between 10.30am and 2.30pm. Guests will have the opportunity to bring along items such as jewellery, art, silver, and collectables for professional assessment and the chance to consign them for auction.

For those with larger items such as furniture, organisers suggest bringing photographs for evaluation or arranging a home visit for entire collections too large to transport.

Nick Hall is a familiar face to many thanks to his appearances on BBC antiques programmes including Flog It! and Bargain Hunt. He will be joined by fellow valuer Lucy Homer, plus a specialist consultant in jewellery, coins, and medals.

BBC TV expert Nick Hall is a director of Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers and will be hosting an Antiques Valuation event at Chichester Festival Theatre on Monday 24th February

The event is appointment-only, with free valuations available to those who book in advance. Appointments can be made by contacting the Henry Adams Saleroom on 01243 532 223 or by emailing [email protected].

Valuations will take place on the ground floor of the Minerva building at Chichester Festival Theatre, opposite the main foyer. On-site parking is available at the Northgate Carpark, and attendees can use the theatre’s thoroughfare for convenient drop-offs at the Brasserie. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day.

Nick Hall said, "It’s always exciting to help people uncover the stories and value behind their antiques. Whether it’s a family heirloom or a curiosity you’ve picked up just because you liked the look of it, you never know what treasures might be waiting to be discovered. We’re looking forward to revealing the values of some of these hidden treasures. I’d also like to thank the team at Chichester Festival Theatre for providing such a wonderful backdrop for this event.”

The Antiques Valuation event is expected to draw interest from across the region and provides an excellent opportunity for local residents to learn more about the items they own, while potentially preparing them for sale at auction.

