Be a Halloween superhero this year and recycle your pumpkin

Recycle your pumpkin this year!

Halloween will soon be upon us, and while many enjoy the ghoulish goings-on, it's also the annual event that causes the most food waste in the UK, with almost 13 million pumpkins being bought for decoration – and then disposed of.

With Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) embarking on its 1, 2, 3 food waste collection from 3rd November, it's a good time to look at how best to get rid of your used pumpkin carcasses pumpkins and avoid creating unnecessary food waste.

More than 40% of general waste in Mid Sussex’s bins is currently food.

Under the new programme MSDC will be sending your food waste to be turned into energy and fertiliser, which means waste could end up powering lights and helping local produce grow.

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “It’s fitting that the new service starts the week after Halloween, which creates such a huge amount of food waste: it's estimated that around two-thirds of households will throw away at least one pumpkin. Residents can ensure 1,2,3 gets off to a great start by finding ways to recycle their decorations.

“There are lots of things you can do with your pumpkins from start to finish. The inside of the pumpkin that you scoop out to make your jack o' lantern can be used in a range of ways.

“After the night has passed, there are also a range of things you can do with your pumpkin. If you have a garden, you can cut up the carcass and bury the pieces half a foot 15cm below the soil, where it will act as nutrition for worms and other insects who help keep your garden healthy.

“Similarly, if you chop it up into smaller pieces you can add it to your compost heap or bin. You can also hang it from a tree and turn it into a bird feeder. If you are going to use the carcass pumpkin like this, please ensure there is no melted wax or stickers on the pumpkin.”

If you are going to put the pumpkin in your food recycling bin, please chop it up so that it doesn't take up too much space and prevent you from putting other waste into it.

Here are some of Love Food, Hate Waste’s suggestions:

Find out more about the 1,2,3 programme and links to more delicious food waste recipe ideas at www.midsussex.gov.uk/123