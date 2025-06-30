Be a part of Bonfire Night in Littlehampton in 2025!
If you are a member of a local club or business - why not showcase your amazing people and what you do by joining the fun of the torchlight bonfire parade in LA?
This is one of the biggest events of its kind on the South coast of England! It is estimated that in the region of 19,000 people will turn out to watch the parade. You can advertise your business or club to the whole town AND have loads of fun too!
We are looking for traction engines, walking groups and illuminated floats. If you would like to join the fun please email to [email protected]
We are also looking for volunteers to marshal the event and if we are to have a long term future, we need new members too! Email [email protected]
You too can enjoy a front row space at the best event in LA! Join us - it's great fun!