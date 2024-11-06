Be a Rockinghorse star for children spending time in hospital over Christmas.

Could you support Rockinghorse Children’s charity and help make sure no child misses out on the Christmas they deserve this year, even if they are spending time in hospital?

Did you know that during December last year, 2,631 children had to go to the Accident and Emergency department of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital? Or that 872 babies, children and young people were admitted to the hospital in the same month?

That’s more than 3,500 children who end up in hospital for one reason or another during the festive season. And that’s not much fun.

Spending time in hospital over the Christmas period isn’t fun for anyone, but it’s even worse for children - not knowing if Father Christmas will know where to find them, not being able to enjoy Christmas at home with their family, not to mention being scared and worried about what their treatment might involve.

Rockinghorse Christmas Appeal

But just like every year, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity want to make sure none of these children miss out on the festive fun. They want to take Christmas to these children by delivering advent calendars and gifts to the hospital, putting on Christmas parties and festive activities, bringing Santa and donkeys to the hospitals, as well as delivering Christmas meals and hampers to families on Christmas day.

But they can’t do this without your help.

Donna Holland, CEO of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity explains why your support is so vital: “Christmas is an especially busy time for the us here at Rockinghorse.

"Over the next couple of months, we will support the families who already know they are going to be in hospital at Christmas; Those who have just got a diagnosis, or whose child is already sick. They know that Christmas day will be spent on a ward, in a treatment room or having surgery.

"But we also support the families who don’t know they are going to be in hospital yet. They will be planning for Christmas as normal, but sometime in the next month or so, something will happen that will completely change their plans. A cough that doesn’t go away, a temperate that keeps on rising or an accident waiting to happen.

"At Rockinghorse, we support all children and their families. We do anything we can to help them feel more at home in hospital this Christmas.”

How you can help

Whatever you can do will help so many children and families. And getting involved is easy. You could:

Arrange a present collection with your colleagues at work

Organise an ‘Elf on the Twelfth’ or Christmas Jumper day event

Get your class at school to organise an advent calendar donation

Send your friends and family a digital Christmas card in aid of Rockinghorse on the ‘Don’t Send Me a Card’ website

Make a donation on the charity’s website at

What this support means

Christmas is always a great time of year for the beloved children’s charity and every year they try and support as many babies, children and families as they can, all across the county. To give you an example of the impact they have had, last December Rockinghorse:

Delivered 2,000 presents to children in hospital across Sussex

Donated 1,650 advent calendars to children visiting hospitals across Sussex

Organised a Christmas party for 150 young outpatients from the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital

Fed 375 people spending Christmas in hospital with hampers and Christmas dinners

But they want to make sure they can do the same this year.

So, whether you're a local business, school, community group or individual donor, can you help them make the difference to thousands of children in hospital this Christmas?