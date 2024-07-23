Be an NHS hero: Worthing Hospital charity calls on community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity supporting the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, is calling on the community to help improve the lives of patients and staff at local hospitals.

The charity, which raises funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, supports seven hospitals across Sussex including Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital. Their mission is to enhance the care and experience of everyone who comes through the doors of the hospitals.

To continue their vital work, My University Hospitals Sussex is inviting local people to get involved and help raise funds for people in hospital. The charity has a variety of events coming up, including:

Covert Comedy , August 15 - buy tickets now for a night of laughter at the Charmandean, Worthing

, August 15 - buy tickets now for a night of laughter at the Charmandean, Worthing Abseil , August 22 – a chance to abseil down the iconic Brighton i360

, August 22 – a chance to abseil down the iconic Brighton i360 Skydive, August 31 – take the leap of a lifetime by diving 10,000 ft.

Maternity team members with new ultrasound scanner.

In the last year alone, thanks to the generosity of Sussex residents, the charity has made a big difference to the lives of patients and staff at Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital by funding projects, equipment and research, including:

an Endoanal Ultrasound Scanner to support the recovery of mothers who have sustained birth injuries

to support the recovery of mothers who have sustained birth injuries additional Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machines with the latest eye scanning technology for a more efficient service

with the latest eye scanning technology for a more efficient service the introduction of the Small Acts of Friendship, a unique programme improving the wellbeing of inpatients through personal services, therapies and activities such as haircuts, reflexology and music sessions.