Be part of nine centuries of community, history and faith | Chichester Cathedral seeks new volunteers

New Year, New You! Start 2025 by exploring how you can get involved in supporting Chichester's historic Cathedral at a special volunteer recruitment fair.

Come along to Chichester Cathedral's volunteer recruitment fair on Saturday 25th January (11.00am - 3.00pm) to discover meaningful ways you can contribute to your community and beloved landmark.

Volunteer Co-ordinator Carolyn Atkinson said: "Come along to meet our current volunteers and learn more about their variety of roles. Whether you have a passion for history, a green thumb, or a love for hospitality, there's a place for you in our team."

2025 is very exciting year to join the Cathedral team, as the year marks its 950th anniversary. Their special anniversary programme comes under the banner of Chichester950 and will be a year-long celebration featuring exhibitions, choral and orchestral concerts, and community events, culminating with a spectacular light show in October. The programme of events aims to highlight the Cathedral’s presence as a beacon of faith, spirituality and community, and invites people to celebrate its captivating history that spans over nine centuries.

Also on the day:

Sock Swap for unloved Christmas sock gifts: Following on from our successful Clothing Swap Shops in 2024, we're hosting a mini 'sock swap' with our Eco Volunteer team - bring a pair and take a pair, no money changes hands.Spire Visit for those interested in becoming a Spire Guide at 12.30pm in the South Transept (maximum 10 spaces - first come, first served).

Pre-register on the Cathedral website and enjoy a free coffee at the event, or simply turn up in the day. All are welcome: chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/cathedral-volunteer-recruitment-fair