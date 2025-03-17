Be part of the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day 2025!
A key feature of the event is the Community Marquee, which provides local organisations the opportunity to showcase their work and raise much-needed funds. Typically, over 40 organisations participate, and now is your chance to reserve a stall.
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day is an incredible event that celebrates the Littlehampton community by highlighting the groups and individuals who contribute to making the Town a wonderful place to live and visit. If you represent a local voluntary organisation, take this amazing opportunity and ensure you reserve a stall!”
If you would like to have a stall at this fantastic event, simply fill in a form online by visiting the following link littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/townshow-booking
The closing date for applications is Sunday 25 May 2025.