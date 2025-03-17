Be part of the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day 2025!

The Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day returns for its 22nd year! On Saturday 13 September, Littlehampton Town Council will be bringing the annual event back to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of family entertainment, the annual Horticultural and Craft show, live stage performances and a wide variety of high-quality stalls.

A key feature of the event is the Community Marquee, which provides local organisations the opportunity to showcase their work and raise much-needed funds. Typically, over 40 organisations participate, and now is your chance to reserve a stall.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day is an incredible event that celebrates the Littlehampton community by highlighting the groups and individuals who contribute to making the Town a wonderful place to live and visit. If you represent a local voluntary organisation, take this amazing opportunity and ensure you reserve a stall!”

If you would like to have a stall at this fantastic event, simply fill in a form online by visiting the following link littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/townshow-booking

The closing date for applications is Sunday 25 May 2025.