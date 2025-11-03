Be sure to shop in Hailsham during the run-up to Christmas

Christmas shopping in Hailsham

Message from Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of Hailsham Town Council's Communities Committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Christmas season just weeks away, the countdown to the festive celebrations is officially underway. The Town Council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents and visitors alike that Hailsham is the perfect place to shop, socialise and enjoy everything the season has to offer.

Our town offers a fantastic range of shops, independent retailers and High Street favourites, all ready to help make Christmas 2025 truly special. We encourage everyone to shop locally and support our traders, as the strength of Hailsham's businesses is at the heart of our community. Visitors from outside the town are also warmly welcomed to explore what Hailsham has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From unique, bespoke gifts to festive decorations, our independent shops have something for everyone. Local florists are offering Christmas wreaths and arrangements to brighten your home, while many hair and beauty salons have special seasonal packages - the perfect gift for someone who deserves a little pampering. There's also a wide range of Christmas cards and festive essentials, and plenty of free parking is available in and around the town centre, making it easy and convenient to shop locally.

Beyond shopping, Hailsham is a fantastic place to eat, drink and relax. Our town boasts a variety of quality restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, providing the perfect setting for festive meals, catch-ups with friends, or simply enjoying a seasonal drink.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to mark their calendars for Friday, November 28, when Hailsham's Christmas Lights Switch-On takes place at Vicarage Field. From 2pm onwards, the town will be alive with festive entertainment, family activities and market stalls selling seasonal gifts and treats, before the official lights switch-on at 6pm.

Products on sale on the day include mulled wine, candy floss, hot waffles, festive flowers, children's clothing, handmade gifts, cheese, wax melts, baked goods, confectionery, honey, music memorabilia, rum products, 3D prints, jacket potatoes, vegan food products, jewellery and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive fun continues on Saturday, December 13 with Hailsham's Christmas Markets, featuring a wide variety of stalls at Vicarage Field and the Cattle Market/Farmers’ Market site in Market Street. From handmade goods and unique gifts to delicious seasonal treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy, making it the ideal destination for your holiday shopping.

From shopping and dining to festive entertainment and family activities, Hailsham truly has it all in the run-up to Christmas. November and early December are key periods for local businesses, and the Town Council encourages everyone to support our retailers and traders by buying gifts, food and drink locally - keeping the festive spirit alive and helping our town thrive.

Experience the magic of Christmas in Hailsham - there's something for everyone to enjoy!"