Be sure to shop in Hailsham in the run-up to Christmas, says mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A message from the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook: "With the Christmas period a matter of weeks away and the countdown to Christmas starting in earnest, the Town Council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that Hailsham is the ideal place to shop, socialise and tick off any other festive essentials on your list.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic Christmas. We have a wonderful range of shops and I would like to encourage everyone to spend locally and support our own traders as much as possible. Visitors from outside Hailsham are also encouraged to shop here and are welcome!

Hailsham has a great selection of independent and High Street retailers who can help make Christmas 2024 perfect for you. It's certainly feasible to do all your Christmas shopping in a town like Hailsham. We have so many choices available to customers in the town centre – whether having a bite to eat at some quality restaurants, or for a festive drink at the many bars and pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can buy Christmas gifts from a range of independent shops selling bespoke and interesting items and our town centre florists will have Christmas wreaths to decorate your front door or dining room table. And many local hair and beauty salons have special Christmas offers available, so why not treat someone you love to a bit of pampering!

Shopping in Hailsham town centre

Don't forget there are also several shops in Hailsham selling a large range of Christmas cards and wrapping paper and there is more than enough free parking available in and around the town centre.

Residents and visitors are also reminded to visit Vicarage Field on Friday 29th November at the town's big Christmas Lights Switch-on event - don't forget to put the date in your diaries! Taking place from 4pm onwards on the day, Hailsham is gearing up for a spectacular show this year, featuring festive entertainment in addition to the big switch-on at 6pm, which will see the town centre transformed into a winter wonderland of twinkling Christmas lights.

There will also be a wide range of market stalls selling Christmas gifts, handmade goods, accessories and other items, plus Hailsham Lions will be selling roasted chestnuts, candy floss and mulled wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to that, the Christmas Markets taking place in the town centre on Saturday 14th December, when the town centre will be home to a range of stalls selling Christmas gifts, handmade goods, confectionery and other items. This year's festive market event, funded by the Town Council, Wealden District Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is set to be the biggest to date and will take place at three different sites - Vicarage Field, the Civic Community Hall and at the Cattle Market/Farmers' Market site.

The event will feature live entertainment, plus festive refreshments will also be on sale on the day to tempt visitors, including roasted chestnuts, candy floss and mulled wine.

From shopping to eating and from activities to festive entertainment, there really is something for everyone to experience in Hailsham during the run up to Christmas. October, November and early December is always a key period for shops and businesses, and they need us all to give them our support by shopping locally and buying the gifts, food and drink that make Christmas special from the town's businesses and retailers!"