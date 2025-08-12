Beachy Head Lighthouse repainted
It is 13 years since we our original fundraising campaign joining forces with Eastbourne AM Rotary Club & Eastbourne Herald when Trinity House announced that they would be leaving the lighthouse to fade to the natural granite colour.
The target was soon met and Crown Paints donated the paint and the repaint was carried out by Sussex Blast Cleaning who stayed onsite during this period.
Our supporters included Bill Bryson, Eddie Izzard & many other supporters locally and around the world.
Trinity House have said they will upkeep the paintwork for the foreseeable future.
Photos courtesy of Sussex Boat Trips.
Kind regards.
Shirley Moth & Cheryl Kassebi
KTBHLS! Campaign Team.