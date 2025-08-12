Beachy Head Lighthouse repainted

The campaign team at Keep The Beachy Head Stripes! is thrilled that the iconic red & white stripes have been repainted.

It is 13 years since we our original fundraising campaign joining forces with Eastbourne AM Rotary Club & Eastbourne Herald when Trinity House announced that they would be leaving the lighthouse to fade to the natural granite colour.

The target was soon met and Crown Paints donated the paint and the repaint was carried out by Sussex Blast Cleaning who stayed onsite during this period.

Our supporters included Bill Bryson, Eddie Izzard & many other supporters locally and around the world.

Repainting of the lighthouse.placeholder image
Repainting of the lighthouse.

Trinity House have said they will upkeep the paintwork for the foreseeable future.

Photos courtesy of Sussex Boat Trips.

Kind regards.

Shirley Moth & Cheryl Kassebi

KTBHLS! Campaign Team.

