Beacon Academy visit Heather View Care Home
Staff, students and residents enjoyed a singalong that filled the air with merriment, turning the visit into a joyful celebration of the season.
Head of Personal Development at Beacon Academy, Katie Richardson, commented: "The interactions were wonderful to see. It appears to have been a rewarding and valuable experience for all concerned.
"This heartening visit not only brightened the spirits of the residents at Heather View but also showcased the kindness and warmth of our wonderful students.
"It was a lovely opportunity for us to come together and make a positive impact beyond the classroom and into our community. We are delighted to be working with Heather View Care Home to arrange regular visits and we look forward to visiting again."