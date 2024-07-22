Beavers’ kindness rocks land in Hassocks

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:50 BST
Beautifully decorated pebbles are being discovered in and around a Sussex village.

The embellished stones are the work of an art project by the First Hassocks Beavers along the lines of Kindness Rocks.

The viral trend started in the USA and sees people, commonly children, paint pebbles or cobbles and leave them for others to find and collect.

“We were delighted to donate the pebbles together with Tates of Sussexat South Downs Nurseries”, explains Clive Gravett from the Budding Foundation," explains Clive Gravett from the Budding Foundation charity.

Beavers have placed decorated stones around Hassocks.Beavers have placed decorated stones around Hassocks.
“We loved looking at the group’s pretty creations which can now be found hidden around the area for others to enjoy as well.”

Clive’s charity was formed in 2013 and raises funds to improve the lives of young people in the county as well as funding group gardening projects.

To find out more visit: www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk

