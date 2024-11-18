Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, I had the privilege of joining a panel event on men’s mental health organised by West Sussex Mind, held at AudioActive in Worthing.

It was a powerful reminder of the silent crisis many men face, and the work needed to address this issue.

Men’s mental health is not being well served in our communities or in the healthcare sector. Despite the progress we’ve made in understanding mental health overall, societal expectations often discourage men from seeking help.

Many feel they must “tough it out” and “man up” or fear that admitting to struggles might be seen as weakness. This stigma keeps men suffering in silence, sometimes until it’s too late.

The statistics are stark: suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among men under 50. Yet, behind every number is a life—a son, a father, a friend—lost because they didn’t feel able to ask for help or access the right support.

This cannot continue. As a society, we must work harder to normalise conversations around men’s mental health and ensure that the healthcare system is ready to meet their needs. This means more targeted funding, accessible services, and campaigns that challenge outdated stereotypes of masculinity.

For the sake of our sons, brothers, and fathers, let’s tackle this stigma head-on. Together, we can create a society where asking for help is seen as strength, not weakness—and where no one suffers in silence.

I thank West Sussex Mind for organising the panel event with their local partners to keep this conversation going, and I look forward to pushing for improved services in parliament.