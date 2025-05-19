Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: 80 parties to celebrate turning 80

One of the most wonderful things about working for St Barnabas House is the people I meet. It’s the support that people show us; that creates our special community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One extraordinary individual is Ian Jaggard. His late wife Susan was cared for by our hospice and when she was dying she urged Ian to enjoy his life. With her in mind he has done just that, by celebrating turning 80-years-old by having 80 parties!

He has travelled from Lancashire to LA on the party trail, whilst also fundraising for St Barnabas. My colleagues threw him his final party here at the hospice where he presented a cheque for £2,000 – an incredible amount raised!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian’s tireless fundraising was done on the charity’s behalf to represent his gratitude for the care Susan received.

Becki Jupp, Deputy CEO at St Barnabas House

Despite the loss of his beloved wife, Ian’s zest for life is infectious, he is a true inspiration. It was an honour to host his final party when he turned 81 - a whole year of celebrating! There was so much joy and laughter in the room - plus a huge cake! - and the event embodied the sense of community we have built here.

Thanks to Ian and all our other incredible fundraisers we can continue to care for people that need us.

If you are feeling inspired to take up a challenge please visit our website to find out more: www.stbh.org.uk