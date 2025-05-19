Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: 80 parties to celebrate turning 80
One extraordinary individual is Ian Jaggard. His late wife Susan was cared for by our hospice and when she was dying she urged Ian to enjoy his life. With her in mind he has done just that, by celebrating turning 80-years-old by having 80 parties!
He has travelled from Lancashire to LA on the party trail, whilst also fundraising for St Barnabas. My colleagues threw him his final party here at the hospice where he presented a cheque for £2,000 – an incredible amount raised!
Ian’s tireless fundraising was done on the charity’s behalf to represent his gratitude for the care Susan received.
Despite the loss of his beloved wife, Ian’s zest for life is infectious, he is a true inspiration. It was an honour to host his final party when he turned 81 - a whole year of celebrating! There was so much joy and laughter in the room - plus a huge cake! - and the event embodied the sense of community we have built here.
Thanks to Ian and all our other incredible fundraisers we can continue to care for people that need us.
If you are feeling inspired to take up a challenge please visit our website to find out more: www.stbh.org.uk