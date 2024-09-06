If you have anything you would like included please contact me.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beckley Village Voice 13.09.24 [email protected]

This year I have been given access to the minutes from the original village centre in Beckley that was known as the Public Room & library. It was opened in 1905 and stood on land exactly opposite the house named Dunedin on the site where the bungalow called Freshfields is now sited in Main Street.

24.10.1919 – A general committee meeting was held at the parish hall on Friday at 8pm. Those present were the president Rev RA Edgell in the chair, Messrs G Corke, M Padgham, T Paine, B Henbrey, W Stone & F Paine hon sec. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and confirmed. After a slight discussion it was agreed to pay Mr Fenner for repairing the fence. The accounts for the year ending sept 30th 1919 were gone through, which showed a very favourable balance of £25.6.0 which were unanimously adopted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted article

24.10.1919 The fourteenth annual general meeting was held at the parish hall at 8.45pm. Those present were the president Rev RA Edgell in the chair, Messrs G Corke, M Padgham, T Paine, B Henbrey, H Meads, W Stone, W Sheather, FW Baddley, DF Russell & F Paine hon sec. The minutes of the previous annual general meeting were read and confirmed. In the absence of the hon treasurer MR CE Bates the accounts were read by the hon sec which showed a most favourable balance of £25.6.0 to the credit of the hall. After the president had pointed out the different items of the balance sheet it was proposed by Mr G Corke & seconded by Mr T Paine that the accounts be adopted which was unanimously carried. Election of officers for the ensuing year 1919-1920 were then elected. It was proposed by Mr G Corke & seconded by Mr W Stone that the Rev RA Edgell be president again which was carried, Proposed by F Paine & seconded by B Henbrey that Mr CE Bates be Hon treasurer which was carried. Proposed by the Rev RA Edgell 7 seconded by M Padgham that F Paine carry on as Hon Sec-carried. The following members were duly elected as committee, Messrs G Corke, T Paine, M Padgham, B Henbrey, FW Baddeley, W Stone, W Sheather, E Dunster, H Meads & R Broomfield. Mr Baddeley proposed the buying of a ping-pong table but after a little discussion it was decided it should stand over for the committee to decide what should be done in the matter. Also repairs to the Billiard table. The president told the meeting that the ground on which the hall stands was left in trust to the Rector & Churchwardens of the parish. A vote of thanks was passed to the officers for the able way in which they had carried out their duties. And the meeting closed.

Beckley Preschool have restarted after their summer break and they accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Church services this week are on Sunday sept 15th @8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion etc. please contact The Rev Owen Edwards. The Rectory, Brede Hill, 01424882201 or email [email protected]

Beckley Horticultural Society - Autumn show will be on 21st September. There will be a talk by Dean Charlton formerly of Great Dixter on oct 4th at 7.30pm. It will be all about the new nursery he has set up, there will also be plants for sale. The last talk of the year will be on wildflower meadows by our own Christopher Broadbent on Oct 10th. Finally the AGM & Quiz will be at 7.30pm on Nov 25th. Subs for our wonderful Horticultural Society will be due at the agm. Details can be found on Beckley Horticultural Society website www.beckleyhorticulturalsociety.org. or email the membership secretary [email protected]. It’s just £5 for the year or £8 for a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Trust Rye & District have some exciting events coming up. on Thurs. 19th sept is afternoon tea at Hawkhurst Fish Farm café. 10th Oct is an outing to Chartwell. 17th Oct there is a talk all about chocolate! And 23rd oct is quiz & supper night! For more details contact Dee on 07760115413

Growing Network Hope to see you at their coffee morning on 11.00-12.30 will be in Beckley Village Hall-5th oct; these get togethers are always interesting as we never know who and what will turn up! Everyone is welcome, you don't have to be a grower to come and get free fresh food and plants. Things for free sound a little new and strange, however, those of us lucky enough to grow food, hate throwing our excess food, plants and freshly grown produce in the compost because we have too much. Each meet up is different and of course we have changing seasons and the different foods to grow to suit them. Do try and call in.

Horse lovers-there will be a Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on Oct 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC but is behalf of riding for the disabled. Please support this worthy cause so those less fortunate than us can also enjoy riding.

Jumble sale- on 12th Oct Beckley village hall will host a jumble on sat 10-12pm. We all love a bargain!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas fair- Beckley Preschool will be holding their ever popular Christmas fair on Nov 30th 10-2pm There will be something for everyone, amazing raffle, stalls, things to do for the little ones and of course refreshments. All proceeds go to the running of our village preschool

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill on Friday, 20th September between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6. It will be at Tilling green on the alternate Fridays. There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is oct 10th as there is no meeting in august. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Messy Monsters-New Mother and Toddler Group meet every third Thursday of the month Beckley Village Hall 1-2pm £3 per family. NB there is no meeting in august.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckley History Society- November on the 22nd (Note date change) Bernard Baverstock will talk about Beckley in 1875. For more details contact 01797 260213 or email [email protected]

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Trefoil- New members welcome @ Beckley village hall. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

Beckley preschool was founded in 1973 and has been educating and preparing village children for school ever since. If you are interested in a place for your child Beckley Preschool do have some vacancies for children from the age of 2. For enquiries please email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] phone Mary Howse 01797 260213 for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BECKLEY FUND is a charitable Trust set up to help local groups generally supporting heritage, the arts and their venues. Grant applications are welcome from local groups as the fund is keen to support our community. The fund is small at present and donations are always welcome no matter how small. As the fund grows it could help when a quick response is needed. Contact: Mary Howse 01797 260213 [email protected]

Defibrillators

Beckley now has three Defibrillators one is on the wall outside the Ebofrost factory . There are also defib units outside the village hall and in the repurposed phone box opp the Rose and Crown Pub.

The monthly Parish magazine. This month’s issue is available as a physical copy …if you would like to sign up to receive a copy go to the Beckley and Peasmarsh Church FB page or email Alex on alexboatwrightsmith@icloud

Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm . Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk The PC are happy to advertise village events on this page – please contact clerk (details below. The Parish Council works hard to support village activities and amenities and if you are part of a village group that needs support please get in touch. Facebook info page: Beckley Parish Council Information is a new page where residents can read notices from PC or important events for village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page.

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.

Defibs x3 - Opp Rose & Crown, outside village hall, Ebofrost factory

Library-Phone box opp school houses books etc for residents to swap & read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk FB = Beckley Preschool

Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.ukFB=Beckley School Association Events

All Saints Church – services 8am Sundays and some 10am services.

Parish magazine available as a hard copy or online. Details from [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk FB page = Beckley and Peasmarsh Church

Friends of Beckley Church- village coffee morning with charity stall.- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260775

Farmers Market – held every 4th Sunday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm FB page = Beckley farmers and craft market

WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450

Trefoil 3rd Monday –Village Hall- 01797 260537

Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownies & Guides- Thursdays village hall 6.30pm [email protected]

Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382

Tennis Court/MUGA- (tennis,basketball,netball or football) Located at top of the Playing fields free to play if vacant. Bookings can be made via FB; Beckley Multi Use Games Areaor https://beckleymuga.setmore.com/

Hatha Yoga Fridays 9.30-11am [email protected] 07913615984

Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30pm [email protected] 01797 260720

History Society- 01797 260213 [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Growing Network-food/seed sharing 1st sat of month Beckley Village Hall 11-12.30

FB=The growing network (Beckley E.Sussex)

Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- )- 07974928665

Beckley Bowls- 01797 260537

Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491

Village Hall Hire- 01797260213 Rother Lottery supports the village hall for more info Rothercommunitylottery.co.uk

Rose & Crown Pub- Alice 01797252161 takeaways available

Beckley Community Speed watch Group- www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckley has some other Facebook pages not mentioned above: Search for the groups:

FB= Beckley (sussex) Neighbourhood watch,Beckley Bulletin Board, Beckley (east sussex)Village Society, Beckley (e sussex) village hall, Bargains in Beckley(e sussex), Businesses in Beckley( sussex) and nearby!, Beckley Baby & Children’s Bargains, Beckley Horticultural Society. Beckley and Peasmarsh Church.

The village hall website is www.beckleyvillage.info