Beckley Village Voice

Beckley Village Voice 04.10.24 [email protected]

This year I have been given access to the minutes from the original village centre in Beckley that was known as the Public Room & library. It was opened in 1905 and stood on land exactly opposite the house named Dunedin on the site where the bungalow called Freshfields is now sited in Main Street.

11.07.1921- A general committee meeting was held at 9pm. In the absence of the president (Rev RA Edgell) Mr F W Baddeley took the chair. Others present included Messrs G Corke, T Paine, E Dunster, W Stone, R Broomfield & F Paine (hon sec). The minutes of the previous meeting were read and confirmed. Re billiard table repairs the estimates from Messrs Stevens & sons & Riley’s Ltd were considered and as Messrs Riley’s could not quite be understood it was decided to leave the matter till the next meeting in the meantime the hon sec to write to Riley’s Ltd to explain more fully the estimate.

04.08.1921- A general committee meeting was held in the parish hall at 9pm. Those present were Mr Baddeley in the chair. Messrs G Corke, T Paine, E Dunster, W Sheather & F Paine (hon sec). The minutes of the previous meeting were read and confirmed. The estimates re- repairing billiard table were considered. It was proposed by G Corke & seconded by E Dunster that Messrs Stevens & sons estimate of £18 be accepted- carried. It was decided to let the hall to Mr Rodmell for a jazz dancing at 12/6 per night and if he wanted to continue the dances to consider the matter again (re the price).

The Preschool have a Deputy Manager vacancy. The position is for Mon, Tue & weds 8.45-3.15pm term time only. NVQ level 3 please. Email [email protected] for any information. Closing date 4th Oct, interviews 14th oct.

Talk- There will be a talk by Dean Charlton formerly of Great Dixter on oct 4th at 7.30pm. It will be all about the new nursery he has set up, there will also be plants for sale. Beckley Horticultural society-Future events- The last talk of the year will be on wildflower meadows by our own Christopher Broadbent on Oct 10th. Finally the AGM & Quiz will be at 7.30pm on Nov 25th. Subs for our wonderful Horticultural Society will be due at the agm. Details can be found on Beckley Horticultural Society website www.beckleyhorticulturalsociety.org. or email the membership secretary [email protected]. It’s just £5 for the year or £8 for a family.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill on fri 4th oct between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). It will return on Fri 1st Nov & Fri 6th Dec. There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Growing Network Hope to see you at their coffee morning on 11.00-12.30 will be in Beckley Village Hall-5th oct; these get togethers are always interesting as we never know who and what will turn up! Everyone is welcome, you don't have to be a grower to come and get free fresh food and plants. Things for free sound a little new and strange, however, those of us lucky enough to grow food, hate throwing our excess food, plants and freshly grown produce in the compost because we have too much. Each meet up is different and of course we have changing seasons and the different foods to grow to suit them. Do try and call in.

October 5th sees the Northiam Bonfire celebrations at Brickwall Park. Beware of road closures so the Bonfire Boyes can process through Northiam and take the necessary precautions for your pets.

Bags 2 schools collection. Beckley preschool have a new collection date for bags2school… Monday 7th October . If you’re having a Xmas sort out, please drop off in black sacks any clothes, shoes, bags, duvet & pillow covers (NOT DUVETS themselves), towels. They must be clean though please. Please drop your bags off at the village hall, preferably when preschool are there, if not by the grey doors under the veranda in the front garden.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is oct 10th as there is no meeting in august. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

National Trust Rye & District have some exciting events coming up. 10th Oct is an outing to Chartwell. 17th Oct there is a talk all about chocolate! And 23rd oct is quiz & supper night! For more details contact Dee on 07760115413

Jumble sale- on 12th Oct Beckley village hall will host a jumble on sat 10-12pm. We all love a bargain!

13th Oct-Messy Monsters-New Mother and Toddler Group meet every third Thursday of the month Beckley Village Hall 1-2pm £3 per family. NB there is no meeting in august.

Harvest festival is at 11am on 13th October followed by a Harvest lunch @ 12 (booking needed by 9th Oct).

Fill a shoebox- once again Sue Cavilla is collecting shoeboxes to send to those less fortunate. If you can fill a decorated box with simple but useful items such as toiletries, flannel, hat, gloves, colouring items, sweets etc it really will make a difference to someone. Boxes need to be ready by 20th Oct when the boxes will be blessed at Peasmarsh Church @10am. Further details available 01797230431

Church services this month are on Sunday Oct 6th @8am. Oct 11th 8am. Harvest festival is at 11am on 13th October followed by a Harvest lunch(booking needed by 9th Oct),Friday 18th Oct there will be a healing Eucharist at 6pm, Oct 20th @ 8am, Friday 25th @2.30pm Beckley school harvest festival, October 27th 8am & 10am For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion etc. please contact The Rev Owen Edwards. The Rectory, Brede Hill, 01424882201 or email [email protected]

Beckley Parish Council has a vacancy. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk.

Beckley Preschool have restarted after their summer break and they accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Daylight saving- Don’t forget the clock go back on Sunday 27th October at 2am!

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on Nov 5th @ 10.30am run by FOBC . the charity stall is on behalf of The royal british legion so come along and get your poppies

Quiz- FOBC are hosting a quiz with supper. Teams if 6 @£12 pp. please contact Clive on 07971406349 or [email protected]. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Beckley History Society- November on the 22nd (Note date change) Bernard Baverstock will talk about Beckley in 1875. For more details contact 01797 260213 or email [email protected]

Christmas fair- Beckley Preschool will be holding their ever popular Christmas fair on Nov 30th 10-2pm There will be something for everyone, amazing raffle, stalls, things to do for the little ones and of course refreshments. All proceeds go to the running of our village preschool.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Trefoil- New members welcome @ Beckley village hall. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

Beckley preschool was founded in 1973 and has been educating and preparing village children for school ever since. If you are interested in a place for your child Beckley Preschool do have some vacancies for children from the age of 2. For enquiries please email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] phone Mary Howse 01797 260213 for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

THE BECKLEY FUND is a charitable Trust set up to help local groups generally supporting heritage, the arts and their venues. Grant applications are welcome from local groups as the fund is keen to support our community. The fund is small at present and donations are always welcome no matter how small. As the fund grows it could help when a quick response is needed. Contact: Mary Howse 01797 260213 [email protected]

Defibrillators

Beckley now has three Defibrillators one is on the wall outside the Ebofrost factory . There are also defib units outside the village hall and in the repurposed phone box opp the Rose and Crown Pub.

The monthly Parish magazine. This month’s issue is available as a physical copy …if you would like to sign up to receive a copy go to the Beckley and Peasmarsh Church FB page or email Alex on alexboatwrightsmith@icloud

Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm . Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk The PC are happy to advertise village events on this page – please contact clerk (details below. The Parish Council works hard to support village activities and amenities and if you are part of a village group that needs support please get in touch. Facebook info page: Beckley Parish Council Information is a new page where residents can read notices from PC or important events for village.

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page.

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.

Defibs x3 - Opp Rose & Crown, outside village hall, Ebofrost factory

Library-Phone box opp school houses books etc for residents to swap & read.

Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk FB = Beckley Preschool

Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.ukFB=Beckley School Association Events

All Saints Church – services 8am Sundays and some 10am services.

Parish magazine available as a hard copy or online. Details from [email protected]

www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk FB page = Beckley and Peasmarsh Church

Friends of Beckley Church- village coffee morning with charity stall.- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260775

Farmers Market – held every 4th Sunday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm FB page = Beckley farmers and craft market

WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450

Trefoil 3rd Monday –Village Hall- 01797 260537

Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357

Brownies & Guides- Thursdays vill hall 6.30pm [email protected]

Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382

Tennis Court/MUGA- (tennis,basketball,netball or football) Located at top of the Playing fields free to play if vacant. Bookings can be made via FB; Beckley Multi Use Games Areaor https://beckleymuga.setmore.com/

Hatha Yoga fridayss 9.30-11am [email protected] 07913615984

Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30pm [email protected] 01797 260720

History Society- 01797 260213 [email protected]

The Growing Network-food/seed sharing 1st sat of month Beckley Village Hall 11-12.30

FB=The growing network (Beckley E.Sussex)

Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- )- 07974928665

Beckley Bowls- 01797 260537

Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491

Village Hall Hire- 01797260213 Rother Lottery supports the village hall for more info Rothercommunitylottery.co.uk

Rose & Crown Pub- Alice 01797252161 takeaways available

Beckley Community Speed watch Group- www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk

Beckley has some other Facebook pages not mentioned above: Search for the groups:

FB= Beckley (sussex) Neighbourhood watch,Beckley Bulletin Board, Beckley (east sussex)Village Society, Beckley (e sussex) village hall, Bargains in Beckley(e sussex), Businesses in Beckley( sussex) and nearby!, Beckley Baby & Children’s Bargains, Beckley Horticultural Society. Beckley and Peasmarsh Church.

The village hall website is www.beckleyvillage.info