Beckley Village Voice

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

15.02.1960- Minutes of the management committee at 8pm on Monday. Present Dr SF Mitchell (Chairman), Mr EM Neave (Secretary), Mrs Bull, Mrs Downton, Mrs Godden, Mrs Mitchell, Messrs Catt, De Pree, Larkin, Price, Redley, Russell, J Skinner, Smith and the Rev H Mc Wilson.

1-Apologies for Absence. These were given from the treasurer (Col Campbell), Mrs W Brown, Mrs Edwards, Mrs Fotheringham-Parker, Mrs Patton and Mr Fox.

2-Appointment of the Honorary Managing Secretary. The Chairman informed the committee that Mr Neave had expressed his willingness to undertake the duties of Managing Secretary subject to the conditions that a suitable typewriter be provided for the use of the Committees Officers and that he be not involved in the organising or attending any social gatherings. Resolved-that these conditions be accepted; that Mr Edwin M Neaves be appointed Honorary Management Secretary; and that authority be given for the purchase of a second-hand typewriter at a cost of approx. £8.

3-Minutes. The minutes of the meeting held on 18.01.1960 were read, confirmed and signed by the Chairman.

4-Items Arising- In relation to items in the minutes of the last meeting, it was reported as follows: (a) that Mr Fotheringham-Parker had been supplied by the Chairman with the wording to be inscribed on the Plaque for the hall; (b) that no further action had yet been taken towards supplying the plaque for the piano; and (c) that the committee of the Horticultural Society had under consideration the choice and provision of shrubs for the forecourt.

5-Carpet for the stage. Samples of materials and prices were submitted from three suppliers for the provision of a carpet for the stage and it was resolved to purchase from The Carpet Shop, 510 London Road, Sheffield, a grey Luxituft carpet twelve feet by eight feet for the sum of £12/16/0 plus 5/6 for packing and carriage.

6-Garden and Paths. It was reported that the Caretaker had asked for a path to be made along the east wall of the hall to give better access to the dustbins and it was also mentioned that there was need for a path along the whole length of that side of the building. After discussion it was decided that the secretary should ascertain the cost of providing a clinker and alternatively a slab path. Further consideration was given to the provision of a hedge to divide the car park from the ground immediately adjoining the west side of the hall and it was decided that the Horticultural Society’s Committee be asked to substitute, in their advice about planting, a number of climbers on the west wall instead of the previously suggested hedge and to advise also on the choice and provision of suitable climbers along the west boundary fence.

7-Hiring Charges. It was reported that in several cases bookings of the hall had been subsequently cancelled by the hirers, at varying periods prior to the dates booked. After discussion , it was resolved that if, the hirer cancels the hiring, one quarter of the hiring fee be charges unless the hall or part (as the case may be) is let to another hirer for the same date and period.

8-Plaque for Hall. In order to save time, it was agreed to authorise the chairman, Treasurer and Secretary to decide by whom and at what cost the plaque for the hall should be provided.

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] phone Mary Howse 01797 260213 for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Beckley History Society meet again on January 31st where the talk takes us back to early history and archaeology at Lossenham – just across the river in Newenden. March 28th Riot & Rumpus - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett

May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis.The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on feb 4th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall in aid of Beckley Church Parochial Council, books and bric-a brac as always.

National Trust has a range of activities planned locally throughout the year. On Feb 6th there is an afternoon tea at the Kings Head Inn rye. For more details contact Dee Williams 07760115413 or Julie Etches 01797 225317 [email protected]

Have a New Year spring clean and donate your unwanted items to Beckley Pre-schools Bags2School collection. They will happily takes pairs of shoes, socks, bags, handbags, jewellery, clothing, belts, and scarves, ties, hats and bras. Drop off any of these items to the preschool before Feb 7th

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back on 7th Feb and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is feb 13th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a year long promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday 1st @ 8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion etc. please contact The Rev Owen Edwards. The Rectory, Brede Hill, 01424882201 or email [email protected]

Feb 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Divas Night- Our village Divas are at it again! The next fundraising night will be Sat 29th March @ the hall. It will be a Sea themed evening featuring the Pett Slip Bouys and some local talent too! Fish and chips will be on offer and of course there will be a bar. Tickets will be on sale soon….watch this space.

Sunday 23rd Feb for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread , Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs

Beckley Parish Council has a vacancy. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare . FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Trefoil- New members welcome @ Beckley village hall. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]