Beckley Village Voice

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

25.04.1960. First Annual General Meeting held at 8.15pm in the village hall.

1-Chairman. It was resolved that Dr S F Mitchell be appointed chairman of this meeting. Dr Mitchell took the chair.

2-Report from the interim management committee. The chairman drew the attention of the meeting to the principal provisions of the Trust Deed and made a brief reference to the operations of the Interim Management Committee during the past six months. It was resolved that the Hon Secretary be instructed to write to the representatives of the Beckley Methodist Chapel, The Bowls Club and the Borderline Players inviting them to consider taking steps pursuant to Clause 4 of the Trust Deed to be recognised as organisations entitled to appoint a representative member of the Management Committee and that in anticipation of such action on their part they be invited to send a representative to the meetings of the Management committee to be held in the meantime.

3. Balance Sheet & Income & Expenditure Account. The Chairman stated that at a meeting of the Interim Management Committee held earlier that evening the committee had received a balance sheet as at 31st March 1960 and an income and expenditure account for the period from the 10th October 1959 to the 31st March 1960. This account showed that during the period of approx. six months the income had exceeded the expenditure by £25 but that figure was likely to be amended by additional items on both sides of the account. He added that the committee had arranged for the new management committee to be furnished with more detailed figures relating to income from lettings of the hall and the proceeds of dances and whist drives promoted by the interim committee.

4. Constitution of Management Committee (a) Appointment of Representatives by various organisations. The Hon Sec reported that of the fourteen organisations entitled to appoint representatives on the management committee six had done so as follows- The WI-Mrs JM Downton, The Infant Welfare Clinic-Mrs P Brown, The British Legion- Miss L Masters, The Young Farmers Club- Mr Richard Comport, The Parish Council- Mr WG Duffus, The girls Guides/Rangers & Brownies- Mrs P Mitchell. A discussion took place about the position of members of the committee who might be asked by the committees to supply goods for the canteen, bearing in mind the provisions of Clause 8 of the Trust Deed which reads as follows:- “Except with the approval in writing of the Minister of Education no member of the committee or his or her spouse shall take or hold any interest in any property belonging to the Foundation otherwise than as trustee for the purposes thereof or receive any remuneration or be interested in the supply of work or goods at the cost of the foundation.” It was realised that this clause would apply to the representative of the Parish Council (Mr Duffus) and also to the probable representative of the Horticultural Society (Mr Larkin). It was moved and seconded that any members of the Management Committee who trade in goods likely to be bought by the committee be informed in writing of the provision of Clause 8 and the prohibition against the supply of goods to the committee by a member thereof. An amendment was moved and seconded that application be made to the Minster of Education for his approval to supply the management committee of goods by Mr W Duffus (a member of the committee) and by Mr A Larkin in the event of his appointment as a member of the committee. The amendment was put to the vote and the Chairman declared it to be carried. Election of five members. Ten persons were nominated for election to the five vacancies for members of the management committee to be elected at this meeting. A ballot was taken and at the Chairman’s request Mr Horton and Mr Duffus acted as scrutineers. The five persons who received the largest number of votes were:-Dr SF Mitchell, Mr M Patton, Mrs Fortheringham-Parker, The Rev H Mc Wilson and Mr Redley. The Chairman declared them duly elected. Questions and suggestions. The Chairman invited questions and suggestions from persons present and a general discussion ensued from which it was resolved that the management Committee be asked to take action with regard to the provision of the plaque and the indoor noticeboard. Reference was made to the fact that no provision is made in the Trust Deed for a representative Member of the Management Committee who is unable to attend a meeting to send a substitute. After discussion it was resolved that any representative Member who is unable to attend may send a substitute who will be permitted to attend the meeting and take part in discussion but note to vote.

Trefoil meet on Monday 17th Feb @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

Feb 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Divas Night- Our village Divas are at it again! The next fundraising night will be Sat 29th March 7pm @ the hall. It will be a Sea themed evening of Fun , Frolics and Fish! The evening will featuring the Pett Slip Bouys and The Rye Bay Crew! Fish and chips will be on offer for those who pre-book and of course there will be a fun raffle & bar. Tickets will be on sale at £15pp just entry or £25 to include fish and chip supper. Look out for ticket sale info.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is March 13th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a year long promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday Feb 16th @ 8am, 23rd @8am & 10am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

BHS- Josh Sparkes is coming home to give a talk on Perennial vegetables. As we all know Joshuas talks are fascinating and well worth attending The talk will be @ Beckley village hall 7pm on Saturday Feb 22nd and is free to Beckley Horticultural members, £5 for anyone else. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday 23rd Feb for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread , Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23 march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

Coffee morning 1 @Beckley Village Hall on Mar 4th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall in aid of Beckley WI, books and bric-a brac as always.

Coffee morning 2 in aid of Marie Curie at Peasmarsh Hall 7th March 10.30-12.30.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back on 7th march and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Beckley History Society meet again on March 28th for “Riot & Rumpus” - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett. Then again on May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis. The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]