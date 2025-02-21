Beckley Village Voice

28.02.2025

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

12-Anaylsis of income from (a) lettings and (b) dances and whist drives promoted by committee. The Hon Treasurer reported that, of the sum of £116.2.9 shown as income from hire of the hall in the audited accounts for the six months ended on the 31st March 1960, £40.4.9 represented profit from the committees dances, £12.0.6 profit from the whist drives and £63.17.6 receipts from lettings.

13- Review of hire charges. The committee was reminded that it had been decided to review the hiring charges after six months working. Resolved – that the Chairman, Mrs Fotheringham-Parker and Major De Pree together with the hon treasurer and Hon Sec be authorised to review the hiring charges, ascertaini8ng the cost per hour (excluding items of expenditure which are incurred whether or not a letting is effected) with the power to act by way of varying the present charges.

14 Rating Liability. The hon sec referred to the Assessment by the Valuation Officer of the hall for Rating purposes at £75 gross, £60 net Annual Value (on which water rate is charged) and £48 Rateable Value (on which the general Rate is charges). He stated that the Rating Authority (Battle RDC) had power to remit part of the general rate on the grounds of poverty and that he had been informed by the treasurer to Battle Council that it was the policy of the council not to grant rebates of more than 50% and that they had in fact remitted half of the general rate on the hall for the half year ended on 31st March 1960. Resolved –that the action of the former Hon Sec (Mr Patton) in objecting to the notice of assessment be confirmed; and that the chairman be authorised to consult a Rating Surveyor as to the fairness or otherwise of the Assessment; and, subject to the his advice, to proceed with the objection and to authorise the Rating Surveyor to represent the committee before the appeal tribunal. Resolved further, with regard to the supply of water to the hall- that enquiry be made as to the respective costs of paying for water by meter and on the net Annual value.

15. Path along east side of hall. After further considering of the proposal to provide a path along the east side of the hall, it was decided to defer action for the time being.

16. Letter from Mr Patton. A letter dated 26th March 1960 from Mr Maurice Patton was read in which Mr Patton expressed his appreciation of the communication from the committee recording their deep gratitude for his work on the hall.

17. Gift of Kitchen Equipment by Guide Group. Resolved that the guide group be cordially thanked for their gift of five dozen tumblers, a tin opener and a tea strainer.

18. Inventory of Chattels belonging to the committee. Resolved- that the committee’s officers be requested to prepare an inventory of the chattels belonging to the committee; that the inventory be kept up to date; and that once a year a report be made to the committee on a check ,made by officers of the chattels so recorded.

19. Contract for Erection of the Hall. Mr Patton reported that Browns Builders (the contractors for the erection of the hall) had rendered their final account amounting to £3777.18.0 which included £93.10.0 for the storage hut and an amount of £97.0.0 which represented the additional cost incurred by the contractors (above the sum allowed by them in calculating their tender) in providing russet coloured roof tiles. It appeared that the contractors had wrongly assumed that the clearly specified russet coloured tiles could be obtained for the same price as grey tiles. Resolved- that (a) Browns Builders be informed that the committee does not admit liability to pay the additional price of £97 for the item of russet coloured roof tiles which were clearly specified in the Contract; that the committee recognises that the failure of the contractors to allow the full price of the specified tiles was a genuine mistake on their part; that the committee has no funds from which to pay the additional amount claimed but will at a future date consider whether to make an ex-gratia payment the amount of which would necessarily reflect the fact that the contractors mistake has deprived the committee of Government grant on the amount now claimed; and that (b) The contractors bill be met with the exception of the £97 in question.

20. Sale of Intoxicants.- The committee again considered the question (deferred from an earlier meeting) of permitting the sale of intoxicants at functions in the hall, but deferred a decision until July next.

21. Suggested purchase of a Drugget (ed note- Floor covering) for hall floor. Reiterating the rule that no one is allowed to interfere with the floor in any way, the committee authorised their officers to take any action though necessary to protect the floor.

BHS- Josh Sparkes came home to give a talk on Perennial vegetables to a packed village hall last Saturday. Joshua’s talks are always fascinating and this was no exception. Refreshments were served giving the audience the opportunity to talk with Joshua as well. The next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Sunday 23rd March for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Coffee morning 1 @Beckley Village Hall on Mar 4th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall in aid of Beckley WI, books and bric-a brac as always.

Coffee morning 2 in aid of Marie Curie at Peasmarsh Hall 7th March 10.30-12.30.

Divas Night- Our village Divas are at it again! The next fundraising night will be Sat 29th March 7pm @ the hall. It will be a Sea themed evening of Fun , Frolics and Fish! The evening will featuring the Pett Slip Buoys and The Rye Bay Crew singing sea themed songs! Fish and chips will be on offer for those who pre-book and of course there will be a fun raffle & bar. Tickets will be on sale at £25 to include fish and chip supper. Look out for ticket sale info.

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday march 2nd @8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23 march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back on 7th march and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is March 13th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Trefoil meet on Monday 17th March @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

March 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Beckley History Society meet again on March 28th for “Riot & Rumpus” - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett. Then again on May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis. The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]