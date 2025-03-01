Beckley Village Voice

7.3.25

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

31.05.1960 –Minutes of a meeting of the Hiring Charges Sub-Committee. Present Major De Pree (in the chair), Dr SF Mitchell and Mrs Fotheringham-Parker, Col Campbell (hon treasurer) and Mr EM Neave (hon sec). 1-Estimate of annual expenditure and income. The Hon Treasurer submitted an estimate of the annual expenditure on the hall amounting to £318 and an estimate of the annual income based on the experience of the first six months working amounting to £195. 2. Revision of hiring charges. The sub-committee reviewed the present hiring charges with a view to increasing income. Resolved that as from the 1st of June 1960 the hiring charges be increased on the occasions and to the extent set out as follows:- Wedding and similar receptions old charge £3-3-0 , new charge £5-0-0. Infant welfare afternoon clinics old charge £1-0-0 , new charge £1-0-0 or such larger sum paid at Northiam. Church working Party old charge £1-0-0 per annum, new charge £5-0-0 per annum after sept 1960. Beckley Horticultural Society’s Annual Meeting old charge £1, new charge £1-10-0. Cancer Fund Sale old charge £1, new charge £2. Church Bazaar old charge £1, new charge £2. Women’s Institute evening meetings new charge 0-14-0 (summer) & 0-16-0 (winter). Whist drives (evening) old charge £1, new charge £1-5-0 plus 3/0 per hour or part after 10.30pm. Bingo Drives (evening) new charge £1 (summer) & £1.5.0 (winter). No reduction of any charges for long term bookings. Note:- it appears probable that these alterations will result in an annual increase in income of about £22. 3-Youth Organisations. Since the meeting the Guide Group (which is the only organisation at present entitled to half rate for hiring by a youth organisation) has offered to forgo this privilege when the hiring is for a money raising event. 4-Additional Letting. The hon sec was asked to explore the possibility of letting the hall to other badminton clubs and more frequently to the Young Farmers Club.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to paly at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Divas Night- Our village Divas are at it again! The next fundraising night will be Sat 29th March 7pm @ the hall. It will be a Sea themed evening of Fun, Frolics and Fish! The evening will featuring the Pett Slip Buoys and The Rye Bay Crew singing sea themed songs! Fish and chips will be on offer for those who pre-book and of course there will be a fun raffle & bar. Tickets will be on sale at £25 to include fish and chip supper. Look out for ticket sale info on posters around the village and on FB.

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday March 2nd @8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23 march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back TODAY 7th march and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is March 13th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Trefoil meet on Monday 17th March @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

March 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 23rd March for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Beckley History Society meet again on March 28th for “Riot & Rumpus” - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett. Then again on May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis. The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on April 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] phone Mary Howse 01797 260213 for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare . FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Pick up your copy of the latest “Beckley Bulletin” magazine produced by the PC. Each edition is full of news and events and useful contact details. It can be obtained for free from the Rose & Crown, The Village Hall or RVS. If you wish to have anything included in the next edition please email [email protected]

THE BECKLEY FUND is a charitable Trust set up to help local groups generally supporting heritage, the arts and their venues. It operates within a seven mile radius of Beckley. Grant applications are welcome from local groups as the fund is keen to support our community. The fund is only small at present therefore donations are always welcome no matter how small. If you would like to make a gift to the fund and save tax you could leave a gift in your will as all gifts to charities are free of inheritance tax. Other donations would be appreciated. As the fund grows it could help when a quick response is needed. Contact: Mary Howse 01797 260213 [email protected]