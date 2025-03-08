Beckley Village Voice

14.03.25

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

11.07.1960. Minutes of the management committee held at 8.15pm. Present Dr SF Mitchell (chair), Mrs P Brown, Mrs E Bull, Mrs Downton, Mrs Fotheringham-Parker, miss Masters, Mrs Mitchell, Mrs Patton, Messrs WG Duffus, Major G De Pree, D Edwards, M Patton, J Redley and LA Smith. Col B Campbell (treasurer) & Mr EM Neaves (Sec). 1-Minutes of interim committee held on 25th April were read and confirmed and signed by chairman. 2-Minutes of last meeting held on 9th may were read, confirmed and signed by the chairman. 3-Apologies for absence were received from Mrs Edwars and Mrs Ritchie & Messrs Larkin and Russell. 4-Constitution of management committee (a) Methodist chapel & bowls club. The receipt of a letter dated 24th June last from the Ministry of Education was reported expressing the Ministers approval for the appointment of an additional representative member of the committee by each of the following organisations, namely the Beckley Methodist Chapel and the Beckley Bowls club. (b) Appointment of representatives by the Borderline Players and the Beckley Players. The Hon Sec reported that the Borderline players and the Beckley Players (the latter being a newly formed organisation) has applied pursuant to the trust deed to be added to the list of organisations entitled to appoint a representative member of the committee and that subject to their applications being granted the borderline players had provisionally selected Mrs Malcolm Ritchie and the Beckley Players had similarly selected Mr WH Rees as their representatives. It was unanimously resolved ( there being 14 members present out of 20) that pursuant to Clause 4 of the trust deed the borderline Players and the Beckley Players be each of them allowed to appoint a representative member of this committee. (To be effective this resolution requires to be approved in writing by the Minister of Education). (c) Additional members – It was reported that Mr Hugh Brooking regretfully found himself unable to accept membership of the committee owing to his being away from Beckley on the evenings on which the committees meetings are held. It was unanimously resolved that Mr J Skinner be co-opted as a member of the committee. (d) Appointment of a representative member. The Hon Sec reported that Mrs M Taylor had been appointed a Representative member by the Beckley Sports Club. 5 Interest of members in contracts. A letter dated 1st July was submitted from the ministry of education approving the supply of goods to the committee by Mr Duffus and Mr Larkin notwithstanding that they are both members of the committee. 6-Registration of Trust Deed and Vesting Order. The Hon sec reported that as required by the Trust Deed it had now been recorded under the Settled Land Act 1925 and that in compliance with its provisions applications had been made by the Trustees for an order of the charity Commissioners vesting the legal estate in the property of the Trust in the Official Trustee of Charity Lands. Resolved that the hon sec be requested to ask whether Mr EA Gamet (one of the trustees) wishes to continue to be a trustee; and if he does not, to suggest that he should resign. 7-Water Supply. It was reported that the committee could take a supply of water by paying a water charge based on the net annual value, the charge at present being in the case of village halls 2/- in the £; this would cost the committee (on a net annual value of £60) £6 per annum. The alternative method of charge is by meter at 3/8d per 1000 gallons subject to a minimum charge of 5/6d a quarter plus a quarterly meter rent of 5/4 or 6/8d/ If the consumption were substantially below 6000 gallons per quarter, the metered charge would appear to be the more economical but the committee would be liable to pay for water passing through the meter by reason of misuse, oversight, leaks or burst pipes. In the circumstances the chairman had, as a matter of urgency, given instructions that a supply should be taken on the net annual value. Resolved that the chairs actions be approved.

To be continued……..

Trefoil meet on Monday 17th March @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

March 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 23rd March for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Beckley History Society meet again on March 28th for “Riot & Rumpus” - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett. Then again on May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis. The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

The Rye Bay Crew and the Pett Slip Buoys are coming to Beckley for one night only! On Sat 29th March 7pm @ the hall there will be a Sea themed evening of Fun, Frolics and Fish! Fish and chips will be on offer for those who pre-book and of course there will be a fun raffle & bar. Tickets will be on sale at £25 to include fish and chip supper. Look out for ticket sale info on posters around the village and on FB.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on April 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to paly at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday March 16th @8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23rd march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back April 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is April 10th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]