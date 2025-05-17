Beckley Village Voice

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

09.01.1961 continued….13. Produce stall at Horticultural Society’s show. It was reported that the horticultural society had consented to the committee selling from a produce stall in aid of the committees funds at the 1961 flower show on condition that the sales should not be of commodities sold at other stalls which afford the society a profit. 14. Support by subscription. The secretary informed the committee of the arrangements made for the distribution of appeal letter and the and the collection of subscriptions.

15. Increase in Rating assessment. A notice was submitted from the valuation officer of a proposal to increase the rating assessment from £75 to £80 gross value, £60 to £64 Net Annual Value and £48 to £51 Rateable value on account of the connection to the main water supply. Resolved that no objection be made to the proposed alteration.

16. Appointment of Auditor. Resolved that Mr EA Paine of Merrilees, Station Rd . Northiam be asked to audit this years accounts at a fee to be arranged. 17. Heap of Top Soil. Resolved that the secretary be authorised to invite tenders for the purchase of the heap of top soil and to accept one.

18. Miscellaneous items. Resolved –that a Yale lock be provided for the side door of the hall; that the hollow area near the vehicular entrance where water collects be filled in; that a light (similar to the one at the side door) be provided outside the building at the south-west corner; that every opportunity be taken to ask the public not to lock their car doors in the car park; and that Mrs Downton be thanked for her gift of a wall heater for the kitchen.

Last saturday saw the Horticultural Societies Spring show at the village hall. There were lots of fantastic entries of flowers, vegetables, and plants . As well as these there were also categories for crafts , photographs , cakes and home made produce. There were also entries by local children. Jo Levett walked away with Best in Show for her amazing rose.

Sunday, May 25 for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday, May 29 @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community.

If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Beckley History Society News. Subscriptions were due on 1st April (£5). Our Treasurer will be happy to receive these at any meeting you are attending. Future speakers are on May 30 when David Dennis will talk about Old Winchelsea. He will look at the changes in coastline over the centuries. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Coffee morning@Beckley Village Hall on June 3 at 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

Little Gate Farm. On the June 7 11-5pm it’s the annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. Open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is June 12. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat.

To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch. They also need volunteers to help serve the food.

Trefoil meet on Monday, June 16 @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

June 16 Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

The church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a decline in bookings are putting its future at risk.

Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back June 6and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only).

There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help.

The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected].

You can help support 1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sun 11th @ 8am NB it may be necessary to move some services to Peasmarsh due to the roof works. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

Open Day- Beckley preschool are holding an open day on Tuesday, June 10 between 1.45pm and 2.45pm. Parents and their children are welcome to come along and meet our amazing staff. For further information email [email protected] Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk.

Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence.

Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare . FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

