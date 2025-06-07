Beckley Village Voice

13.6.25

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

10.04.61 cont…. 12. Report to Annual General Meeting. A draft report by the committee to the Annual General meeting was approved. 13. Annual General Meeting. Resolved that the annual general meeting be held at the hall at 8.15pm on Monday 24th April and that notice of the meeting be given on the hall noticeboard and in four local shops. 14. Contract for the erection of the hall. A letter dated 31st jan 1961 was read from Browns Builders with reference to the amount which they claimed they were entitled to in respect of the roofing tiles. Resolved that Brown’s Builders be informed that the committee has nothing to add to its letter of the 21st May last. 15. Miscellaneous improvements. Resolved to approve of the provision of an additional crockery cupboard in the kitchen and of a division in the existing cupboard with a lock on one of the doors and to box in and lock the heating control. It was also agreed to have the thermostat checked by the heating engineers and to provide a room thermostat in the hall. 16. Hiring Charges. Attention was drawn to the difference between the hiring charges for a maximum of two hours and the charge for hiring the hall for the evening from7.30 pm to 11.30 pm or less. Resolved- that the hiring charges subcommittee be asked to consider the difference and report whether any change is considered desirable.TBC

Little Gate Farm. On the 7th June 11-5pm was the date originaly planned for their annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. But due to the weather forecast it was postponed until Aug 16th. It will be open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site and tickets are still valid.

Beckley Village Hall pre 1960

Trefoil meet on Monday 16th June @ Beckley village hall 2pm. New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

June 16th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Beckley Cricket Club invite you to enjoy watching them play up at their ground in Rectory Lane. Enjoy listening to leather on willow. Bring a chair and enjoy! Home matches are 14th June 1pm start. July 2nd 6pm start, 6th July 2pm start, 16th july 6pm start, 26th july 2pm, 27th july 2pm, 8th aug 2pm,10th aug 2pm,31st aug 1.30pm, sept 7th 1.30pm,12th sept 1pm,14th sept 1pm, 19th sept 1pm,21st sept 1pm and 28th sept at 12.30pm.

Sunday 22nd June for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on July 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall run By Beckley Bowls Club , books and bric-a brac as always will be on sale too.

Concert in All Saints. The Brickwall Music and Arts Society are holding a concert featuring the Laefer Quartet at 7.30pm on Fri July 4th.Tickets are £18 in advance only bmas,[email protected]

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is July 10th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch. They also need volunteers to help serve the food.

Beckley Bowls Club Season is underway! You can watch a home match on the following dates ;- July 17th, 19th , 22nd , 26th and 27th. The matches are played in Kings Bank Lane. Most matches start at 2.30pm.

The church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a maintenance costs are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back July 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected].

You can help support 1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are at@ 8am on June 15th, thurs 19th 7pm for Holy Communion, 22nd June @8am, 29th June @ 8am For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Jumble sale- advance warning! Save the date! September 20th Beckley Village Hall.

Beckley History Society News. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. This will take place in the village hall at 7pm

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected]for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Pick up your copy of the latest “Beckley Bulletin” magazine produced by the PC. Each edition is full of news and events and useful contact details. It can be obtained for free from the Rose & Crown, The Village Hall or RVS. If you wish to have anything included in the next edition please email [email protected]