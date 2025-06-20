Beckley Village Voice

27.6.2025

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

24.02.1961 – minutes of a special meeting held at the hall at 7.30pm. Present Dr Mitchell, Mrs Bull, Mrs Brown, Mrs Downton, Mrs Edwards, Mrs Mitchell and Mrs Patton. Messrs Catt, Duffus, Edwards, Patton, Redley, Skinner & Smith. 1-Apologies for absence were received from Miss Masters and Major De Pree. 2- Over 60’s Club. A request was submitted from the over 60s club for their members to play darts at the hall. It was resolved unanimously that permission be given for members of the Over 60s club to play darts at the hall subject to the observance of precautions approved by the officer of the committee as adequate for the protection of the hall. 3-Accounts for the year ended on the 31st March 1961. The Hon Treasurer submitted the accounts (certified as audited correct by the Auditor Mr EA Paine) for the year ended 31st march 1961, A copy of the accounts is to be found in the minute book. He reported that the annual subscriptions received up to the 24th April amounted to £84/13/0. It was resolved that the accounts be received and that the hon treasurer and the hon Auditor be thanked for their work; and that the hiring charges sub-committee be asked to consider whether to reduce the charge for weddings and similar receptions.4-Publication of hiring charges. Resolved that, after consideration of the charge of £5 for weddings and similar receptions, the normal charge for dances, whist drives and weddings etc be published permanently on both indoor and outdoor notice boards. 5-Dances promoted by the committee. Resolved that at the July meeting of the committee the programme of dances for next winter be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note Beckley Village hall has a new booking email [email protected] if you wish to hire the hall.

Beckley Guides 1945

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on July 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall run By Beckley Bowls Club , books and bric-a brac as always will be on sale too.

Concert in All Saints. The Brickwall Music and Arts Society are holding a concert featuring the Laefer Quartet at 7.30pm on Fri July 4th.Tickets are £18 in advance only bmas,[email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is July 10th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch. They also need volunteers to help serve the food.

Beckley Brownies 1918

Bags to schools. Preschool are having a collection on July 14th. Please drop off any unwanted clothes, bags , shoes and bed covers at the village hall during opening hours.

Beckley Bowls Club Season is underway! You can watch a home match on the following dates ;- July 17th, 19th , 22nd , 26th and 27th. The matches are played in Kings Bank Lane. Most matches start at 2.30pm.

Trefoil meet on Monday 21st July @ Beckley village hall 2pm. New members welcome. Contact Christine on [email protected] or 07521 151316 for details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 21st Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 27th July for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Little Gate Farm. On the 16th Aug 11-5pm was the date originally planned for their annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. It will be open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site and tickets from june date are still valid.

Beckley Cricket Club invite you to enjoy watching them play up at their ground in Rectory Lane. Enjoy listening to leather on willow. Bring a chair and enjoy! Home matches are July 2nd 6pm start, 6th July 2pm start, 16th july 6pm start, 26th july 2pm, 27th july 2pm, 8th aug 2pm,10th aug 2pm,31st aug 1.30pm, sept 7th 1.30pm,12th sept 1pm,14th sept 1pm, 19th sept 1pm,21st sept 1pm and 28th sept at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jumble sale- advance warning! Save the date! September 20th Beckley Village Hall.

Beckley History Society News. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. This will take place in the village hall at 7pm

The church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a maintenance costs are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back July 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected].

You can help support 1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are 29th June @ 8am For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected]for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Pick up your copy of the latest “Beckley Bulletin” magazine produced by the PC. Each edition is full of news and events and useful contact details. It can be obtained for free from the Rose & Crown, The Village Hall or RVS. If you wish to have anything included in the next edition please email [email protected]