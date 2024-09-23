Bede’s Prep School awarded prestigious Eco-Schools' Green Flag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This academic year, pupils at Bede’s Prep have once again achieved international accreditation for their exceptional work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst their peers.

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, is now implemented in over 70 countries worldwide. In 2023-2024, more than 1.4 million pupils attended an Eco-School in England. The programme follows a tried-and-trusted seven-step framework, that encourages young people to explore a variety of environmental issues before spearheading environmental action in their school and local community.

Since Bede’s first engaged with the Eco-Schools’ programme in 2020, pupils have been a part of many eco-activities to achieve Eco-Schools’ Green Flag status for three years in a row with distinction.

This year pupils participated in a number of activities. They cleaned up the local beaches, analysing the items they found. They set up an eco-stall at the Christmas Fayre which sold handmade items created by pupils and raised £184 for WWF. The School even held a jam-packed Eco Week which included a ‘Black Out Day’.

Eco-Commitee at Bede's Prep School.

The Eco-Schools’ judging panel said: “It is evident that young people in your school are aware of environmental issues and passionate about protecting our planet - your large Eco-Committee, totalling 16 members, clearly demonstrates this. Your examples clearly demonstrate that staff members in your school are willing to go above and beyond to include these important issues in pupil’s learning.”

Speaking about their achievements, Miriam Mcdonell, Eco-Coordinator at Bede’s Prep said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils for once again being awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag. Their commitment to sustainability and passion for protecting our environment truly reflects the ethos we nurture here at Bede’s.

"From small daily actions to larger, school-wide initiatives, our pupils have shown incredible dedication, creativity and leadership. This award is a testament to their hard work and community spirit.”