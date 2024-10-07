Bede’s pupil elected to National Youth Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11 pupil at Bede’s, Mabel, has been elected to the National Youth Cabinet, one of only three representatives from East Sussex out of 300 members selected from across the UK.

After hearing about the opportunity through Bede’s, Mabel became an active member of the East Sussex Youth Cabinet. Following her success locally, she decided to pursue a seat in the National Youth Parliament. It was a competitive process - she delivered a two-minute speech followed by a five-minute Q&A session, which successfully earned her a spot as an East Sussex representative.

Speaking about her role in the East Sussex Youth Cabinet, Mabel shared, “There are 18 of us from different schools, and we meet regularly to address the top issues affecting young people in our region. During the ‘Make Your Mark’ vote, 11-18-year olds identified Health and Wellbeing, alongside Jobs and the Economy, as top priorities. We have worked with local individuals and organisations, such as Mind UK, to explore how we can make improvements. I’m especially passionate about pushing for changes to the PSHE curriculum, focusing more on job opportunities and economic awareness for young people.”

As a member of the National Youth Cabinet, Mabel is eager to broaden her impact and take her voice to the national stage. “I’m excited about debating in the House of Commons and representing a larger part of my community. It’s my chance to have my voice heard on issues that matter to young people across the country,” she said.

Mabel, Year 11 pupil

Mabel credits her school, Bede’s, for supporting her journey. “I wouldn’t have joined the Youth Council without the encouragement from my tutor and teachers. They have all been incredibly helpful, especially as I get closer to choosing my A Level options.”

Peter Goodyer, Headmaster at Bede’s, expressed his pride, “Mabel’s election to the National Youth Cabinet is a testament to her passion, dedication and leadership skills. At Bede’s, we strive to nurture young people who are confident in their ability to make a difference, and Mabel is a shining example of this. We are immensely proud of her and look forward to seeing the positive impact she will continue to make both locally and nationally.”