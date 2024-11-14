Bede's Welcomes Antigua and Barbuda High Commissioner and legendary cricketer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bede's Senior School in Upper Dicker was honoured to host Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, OBE, High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda on a special visit, accompanied by the Honorable Daryll Matthew, Minister for Education, Sport and the Creative Industries, legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, and Brent Scotland, representative of Antigua.

The guests enjoyed a guided tour of the school, showcasing Bede's outstanding facilities and comprehensive educational programme. With a focus on the school's renowned cricket programme, which has strong links to the West Indies' rich cricketing legacy, the visitors engaged in discussions about the role of sport in education and the school's dedication to developing young athletes. Sir Vivian Richards, celebrated globally as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, inspired pupils with his presence and passion for cricket.

A special highlight of the visit was the High Commissioner's conversation with Dajari, a current Sixth Form pupil from Antigua, who has been excelling at Bede's. The High Commissioner expressed her pride in Dajari's success and her commitment to supporting Antiguan pupils studying abroad. The guests also spent time with Bede's academy cricket team and the pupils preparing for their cricket tour to Antigua in February. The upcoming tour will see 15 boys and 11 girls from Bede's visit Sir Vivian Richard's home island, strengthening the school's growing ties with Antigua and Barbuda.

Sir Viv Richards shared invaluable insights with pupils, answering their questions about his legendary career, and even his decision to face some of cricket's fastest bowlers without a helmet! His promise to attend their matches when they visit Antigua brought an added layer of excitement to the day and the tour.

Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, OBE comments, "I am thrilled to see the dialogue with Bede's deepen since my initial visit with past student Callaum Jahraldo Martin. Having Sir Vivian Richards and our Minister of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries, the Honourable Daryll Matthew, visit the School ahead of their 2025 cricket tour of Antigua and Barbuda was our way of showing the importance we place on building a long term relationship with Bede's. I predict that many athletes from Antigua and Barbuda will attend this school in the future and that both Bede's and Antigua and Barbuda will see the emergence of exciting talent from among these students in various sports. In this regard, it was a pleasure to meet Antiguan student Dajari Barthley. I extend thanks to Bede's for embracing this relationship and look forward to welcoming their male and female cricket teams to Antigua next year."

Alan Wells, Director of Cricket at Bede's says, "It was an honour to host Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, her guests, and one of cricket's all time greats. Our pupils were delighted to discuss Sir Viv's views on technique, the modern game and his courage on the field. His promise to cheer them on in Antigua was the perfect end to a truly memorable day."