Beers to Westminster for East Sussex brewery

An East Sussex brewery has been invited to take its beers to Parliament and showcase them as part of a showcasing the best food and drink produced in the area.

Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield, extended the invitation to Three Acre Brewery which was started five years ago by three friends who’d know each other since primary school.

The event included not only local producers, but was visited by many MPs, Peers, parliamentary staff, the Mayors of Uckfield and East Grinstead, local councillors and invited guests. Everyone had the chance to sample the mouth-watering delicacies.

Three Acre Brewery’s director Chester Broad said it was a remarkable event and a chance to network with hundreds of people. “Our beers were received very well and went down a treat as an accompaniment to the award-winning cheeses, other savouries and cakes on show.”

The MP said she had been thrilled to host the event, her first for the newly-created constituency. “The reception provided our extremely hard-working local businesses the chance to showcase their fabulous products; as well as the chance for my colleagues, their staff and visitors the fantastic opportunity to sample our businesses’ award-winning produce.”