Befriending charity celebrates funding boost

A Sussex-based befriending charity is to receive a £341,767 National Lottery grant, over three years, to continue its invaluable work in Worthing and Adur.

Time to Talk Befriending (TTTB) matches volunteer befrienders with vulnerable older people who would otherwise have minimal or no other social contact. The goal of the charity is to create a supportive network where older people feel a sense of belonging, purpose and joy in later life.

Founded in 2013 in Brighton, TTTB has helped over 2000 local older people overcome loneliness and social isolation. There are 350 registered befriending organisations in the UK, and TTTB is one of only 19 to have achieved the Befriending Network’s “excellence” accreditation. The adaptability and responsiveness of the charity was recognised in 2020 when Founder & CEO, Emily Kenward, was one of 12 recipients nationwide to receive a bespoke National Lottery bench (designed by Jay Blades from the Repair Shop), in recognition of TTTB’s work during the pandemic.

The much-needed funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will help TTTB expand its intergenerational befriending service, and support the increasingly complex issues surrounding many older people, which reach beyond the traditional befriending model. A 2023 report from the charity, “Our Voices: Befriending 2.0”, highlights a general decline in the health and wellbeing of older people, due to the legacy of the pandemic and the on-going cost of living crisis.

Mavis, with her befriender Anna

The charity’s small staff team and amazing group of volunteers work tirelessly to ensure local people feel connected and part of a caring community. One such volunteer is Anna, who was matched with her befriendee, Mavis, two years ago.

“I began volunteering when my daughter started school and I was not working Fridays. Meeting Mavis added a purpose to my free day. We are a perfect match - we both love theatre, we love colours and creative outfits, we enjoy laughing and the simple pleasures in life! We could talk for hours about anything and everything. I moved to the UK from Poland with my husband, and we don’t have any relatives in the UK, so connecting with Mavis and getting to know someone older has been wonderful.”

For Mavis, the befriending match with Anna has been transformational: “Things were lonely before, but now I have Anna. Anna feels like a kindred spirit, she lifts me up and brightens my day.”

Emily Kenward, Founder & CEO of Time to Talk Befriending and Chair of the National Befriending Network, said:

“Every day we meet amazing people in their later years through our work at the charity. These are people with a rich life history and wisdom to share. Yet at the point of being referred for befriending, quite often they have no one to share their life with.

“Loneliness is often seen as something that happens to other people, that perhaps there is fault on the side of the lonely person, that they have not put enough into their life and friendships. But loneliness can happen to anyone, and when it is least expected. When it happens in later life, it can negatively impact health and wellbeing and lead to further decline, which is why meaningful connections and be-friendships are so important.

“Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, we can further embed ourselves in the Worthing and Adur community. We can provide more opportunities for relationship-centred befriending across the generations and build on partnerships with other local community organisations such as Guild Care, the Community Dementia Hive and Going Local social prescribers. Together we can and will overcome loneliness.”

If you would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer for Time to Talk Befriending, please visit our website: www.tttb.org.uk, or phone the office on 01903 898696.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk