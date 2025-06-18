Believ to deliver new rapid charge points in Brighton & Hove

Brighton & Hove City Council has chosen charge point operator (CPO) Believ to deliver up to 208 new rapid and ultra rapid electric vehicle (EV) charge point bays across the city to support the local community, business and visitors alike in transitioning to electric vehicles.

The project, currently subject to contract signing, will see a four-fold increase in the number of rapid chargers available in the city today, with a view to the chargers being installed from late 2025.

Believ will be responsible for the installation, operation, and ongoing maintenance of the rapid charging technology which will mostly be located in local car parks. They will enable drivers to get from 20% to 80% charge in approximately 15 to 20 minutes on the ultra rapid chargers, or 45 to 60 minutes on the rapid chargers. This gives residents and visitors the option to conveniently top up while they shop, eat, enjoy the local attractions, or to recharge quickly while on the go.

All EV charging parking bays will be PAS 1899 compliant, which determines the accessibility of public EV charge points, to ensure they are usable by the broadest possible number of users.

The project is fully funded by Believ and will equate to over £5 million of private sector investment. In addition to the charge point rollout, Believ will be installing several air quality sensors to allow local authorities to monitor the change in air quality throughout the programme and beyond.

“Brighton & Hove is a fantastic, thriving city with ambitious plans for net zero transport, and we’re delighted to be a part of these plans,” says Guy Barlett, Believ CEO. “The city has a high proportion of residents without access to a driveway or means to privately charge their vehicles. This, combined with the fact it attracts millions of tourists each year, makes robust public charging infrastructure essential to supporting the EV transition.

“As partners, our shared goal is to deliver cleaner air for all, which is why we want to help monitor the impact that switching to electric vehicles can have in reducing air pollution and building a sustainable future. Accessible bays are also important to ensure we leave no one behind in the transition.”

Believ will also be the official charging partner for the London to Brighton EV Rally.

The London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally 2025 will take place on Saturday 21st June and see EVs drive from Westminster City School in London to Brighton’s Madeira Drive, with the challenge being to drive as efficiently as possible, and to use as little charge as possible. Believ will participate in the rally and have a stand at the event in Brighton where visitors will be able to see charging demonstrations and compete in games to win a suite of prizes.