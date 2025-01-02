Bell ringers' New Year memorial in Westham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bell ringers at Westham church rang in the new year whilst remembering those that passed away in 2024.

The bell ringers met just before midnight on New Year's Eve to ring out the old year, with each bell stopping one at a time over five minutes, before the largest bell struck twelve times to mark midnight, followed by 15 minutes of joyous ringing against the sound of fireworks going off across the area, to welcome in the new year; in a tradition that goes back hundreds of years.

Then, in place of the usual Wednesday practice session, they were joined by ringers from neighbouring towns and villages to ring a "quarter peal" of a traditional method called Plain Bob Doubles in 46 minutes, starting at 7pm to remember former ringers who had passed away in 2024 ahead of a session of open ringing to remember other friends and relatives who passed away recently.

Tower Captain and Westham, Steve Pilfold said "It's been a really positive Christmas and New Year period for our tower, with lots of ringing for services, including the school's carol service and the village Carols by Candlelight and Christingle services, which are extremely popular in the village. Bell ringing is a unique skill, which is good at keeping people active, without physical strain, and also at keeping minds active. It's also very sociable, with lots of lifelong friendships formed through it".

For more information about learning to ring at your local church search "Sussex County Association of Change Ringers".