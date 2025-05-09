Beloved broadcaster Fred Dinenage to officially open newest Bexhill care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oyster Care Homes has announced the Grand Opening of its newest residential care home, Collington Park Lodge, located in the heart of Bexhill-on-Sea.

Taking place on Thursday 15th May from 14:00 until 16:00, all are invited to witness the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by esteemed broadcaster Fred Dinenage.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from popular local performer Tom Fitzpatrick, a buffet of food and drinks, and a raffle.

Throughout the event, visitors will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the all-inclusive care home, learn about the person-centred care on offer, and speak directly with the experienced care team.

Collington Park Lodge in Bexhill

The Grand Opening promises to be a memorable occasion for the local community, families, and future residents.

Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said, ‘We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and showcase what makes Collington Park Lodge so special.

‘Our team is passionate about providing person-centred care in a warm, supportive environment, and we can’t wait to show people the value we can bring to the community.’

Location: Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ

Date & Time: Thursday 15th May at 14:00

Contact: 01424 533445 or email [email protected]

Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.