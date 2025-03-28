Beloved Worthing nurse retires after more than half a century of care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University Hospitals Sussex’s longest-serving colleague was given a heartfelt send-off marking the end of her impressive 55-year nursing career at Worthing Hospital.

Friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate 72-year-old, Maggy Morley, as she worked one of her final shifts as a Cancer Nurse Specialist.

Robyn Payne, Cancer Matron and Head & Neck MDT Lead said: “Maggy has been a dedicated Head and Neck Cancer Nurse Specialist for 20 years, providing compassionate support to patients facing life-altering and life-limiting diagnoses.

“Head and neck cancer profoundly affects essential functions such as speech, eating, drinking, and breathing, making specialist care crucial. Maggy’s holistic approach ensures patients receive the guidance and reassurance they need throughout their treatment journey.”

Maggy’s journey began in 1969, when she joined Southlands Hospital as a cadet nurse, leaving home at just 16-years-old.

Reflecting on her career, Maggy said: “I had always wanted to be a nurse, my Mum used to say, from about four years old playing with the dolls – the usual story! It’s a passion fulfilled. I have loved every minute.”

Maggy, who has been married to her husband Mike, a former paramedic, for an incredible 51 years, received her nursing finals results whilst on her honeymoon in Jersey.

Throughout her career, Maggy worked in many departments including surgery, intensive care and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT). For the last 20 years, Maggy has played an instrumental role within cancer services as a Head and Neck Cancer Nurse Specialist.

Maggy, known for her boundless kindness, is a beloved figure within the hospital. Over the years, she has forged many meaningful relationships and is famous for delighting her team with sweet treats.

Robyn said: “Maggy has expertly assisted us in merging services across Brighton and Worthing, building relationships and smoothing out pathways with her signature warmth and wisdom. Honestly, there’s no one Maggy doesn’t know—you could probably drop her anywhere, and she’d bump into at least three people she’s worked with!”

Mr Andrew Moore, Clinical Lead for ENT and Consultant ENT Head and Neck Surgeon, has worked alongside Maggy since he was a junior doctor. He said: “I have never worked with anyone more devoted to their hospital and colleagues. Maggy’s career is truly remarkable. She has contributed so much to Worthing Hospital and will be truly missed.”

Despite plans to enjoy cruising, afternoon teas, weekends away and the gym, Maggy won’t be gone for good. She has plans to return as a volunteer supporting the team and patients in the head and neck cancer clinic.