Bennett Oakley Solicitors shares significant profit share bonus through Employee Ownership Scheme

Bennett Oakley Solicitors, the first employee-owned law firm in Sussex, is redefining workplace culture by putting its team at the heart of its success.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the firm’s innovative ownership model enabled a remarkable profit-sharing achievement, with each full-time employee receiving a bonus of £6,153.75.

Since transitioning to employee ownership, Bennett Oakley has embraced a business model that promotes collaboration, loyalty, and shared accountability. This approach not only reflects the firm’s commitment to its team, but also drives exceptional client service and sustainable growth. The latest profit share underscores the success of this strategy, directly rewarding employees for their hard work and dedication.

Traditionally, law firms in England and Wales operate as LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships), where equity ownership is often concentrated among senior partners. This structure can limit diversity at the leadership level, as it may restrict access to decision-making roles for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds or those who are earlier in their careers.

Employees of Bennett Oakley Solicitors

Bennett Oakley’s pioneering approach sets it apart as a leader in innovation within the legal sector. Employee ownership encourages a culture of accountability, transparency, and motivation, aligning the firm’s success with the well-being of its team.

This alignment not only boosts employee satisfaction but also enhances the quality of service provided to clients, ensuring the firm’s continued reputation for excellence.

James Leighton, Managing Director of Bennett Oakley Solicitors, said: "Our employee ownership model isn’t just a structure—it’s a philosophy that recognises the invaluable contributions of every team member.

"This year’s profit share demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together with a shared vision. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our success directly benefiting the people who make it possible.

"We’re very proud to lead the way as Sussex’s first employee-owned law firm, and we’re committed to building on this momentum in the years to come."

As the legal profession evolves, Bennett Oakley is proving that employee ownership can be a powerful tool for growth and collaboration. By sharing success and empowering its team, the firm is shaping a future where clients and employees alike thrive.