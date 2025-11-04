Bernhard Baron Care Home celebrates 80 years of care with grand opening of new activities centre

From Left Peter Appleton, Trustee- Deputy Lieutenant Sadie Mason MBE DL, Trudi Knight, Head of Home

Bernhard Baron Care Home, Polegate, proudly marked its 80th anniversary yesterday with a memorable celebration that also saw the official opening of its brand-new Activities Centre.

The event was formally opened by Deputy Lieutenant Sadie Mason MBE DL, who congratulated the organisation on its long-standing contribution to the community. Among the guests was Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, who joined Residents, staff, volunteers, trustees for the special occasion.

Guests enjoyed speeches and a toast with bubbly, followed by live swing and jazz entertainment from local performer Tom Fitzpatrick. The afternoon concluded with a delicious selection of canapés served in the new centre, giving everyone the chance to celebrate the milestone in style.

From Left: Maria Sinclair, Activities Co-ordinator, Laura Reid, Care Manager, Nicki Hollywood, Activities Co-ordinator

The new activities centre marks an exciting new chapter for Bernhard Baron Care Home, providing a vibrant space for Residents to come together, learn, and enjoy a range of activities for years to come.

Trudi Knight, head of the home, said: "Today truly is a special occasion.

"The grand opening of our long-awaited activity centre is made even more meaningful as it coincides with our 80th anniversary. For eight decades, Bernhard Baron Care Home has stood at the heart of the Polegate community — a symbol of modernity, creativity, and connection.

"This wonderful new space will be a place for games, music, crafts, exercise, cookery events — and perhaps even the odd cheeky biscuit or a glass of bubbly!

"But more than just a building, it represents a promise: that we will continue to make life at BBCH meaningful, vibrant, and full of fun.”