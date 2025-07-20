Berwick LFG Walk Report 16th July 2025

On a lovely summer’s evening, twenty-six of us set out from Berwick village on a track across the ripe wheat fields towards Alfriston. After a short stretch along the Old Coach Road, we descended into Alfriston, where, as on previous occasions, many of the participants made for one of the pubs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others relaxed on the Green or mooched around the village. Later, we returned via Sloe Lane, to a narrow wooded path, which, like all similar paths this year, was somewhat overgrown.

With some judicious hacking of overhanging brambles with the leader’s secateurs, we emerged unscathed into the fields again with great views of the Downs and surrounding countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We made our way back across the wheat-fields, where the combine harvester was beginning to harvest the grain.

User (UGC) Submitted

After a final uphill slog, we were back at Berwick church, which, despite a notice saying “OPEN - push hard”, was definitely closed! The path back to the village was bordered by a magnificent row of hollyhocks.

We finally made our way to the Cricketers’ pub, where we had an excellent meal, served by the friendly and efficient staff.

This leisurely stroll in the evening sunshine and the excellent food is always very popular – the number of participants was more than twice the number normally turning up for our strolls and rambles.

The walk was led by Alan.