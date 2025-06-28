Beside myself at the Beaten Tracks - a Staplecross adventure

I sat situated inside an old train carriage, where they served homemade pancakes, while enjoying my meal I could hear chickens, and electric guitar music, so I found myself intrigued once again to check out more.
As I wondered around, I found that it was a small shopping emporium made up of a multitude of wooden shacks that are filled with an arrangement of local kind souls trading their wares, it has a K9 rescue, a chicken sanctuary, a guitar shop, antiques, pottery, gemstone, retro clothing, wool, chutneys, vegan soaps, baskets and even a witchery! , I never realised there was such a gem of a place in a quaint rural location on the skirts of East Sussex.
As I spoke with a few people on site, I quickly learned that it's also the home to the Hastings Tramways Museum who have been working through an extensive restoration project of an old tram, they kindly allowed me in to take photos.
This site will also soon be the new home for the Civil Aviation Trust, who already have a partial cockpit onsite, ready to do something exciting with it for visitors, lastly while discussing its past as the old shrub centre and in more recent years a hub for veterans growth, I did ask what the plan was for the remains of the garden centre? At the moment there's a few people interested in the site, including a few volunteers and students from Great Dixter House And Gardens that may be coming on board to help give this area a new lease of life, this is not something at the moment that's guaranteed, but overall all I can say is "watch this space" I came away with the feeling that it's a little wrought around the edges but it's a site that's already doing wonderful things and I personally feel it can only grow. But like with all things it needs the support of the community to do this.