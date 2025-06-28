Beside myself at the Beaten Tracks - a Staplecross adventure

This site will also soon be the new home for the Civil Aviation Trust, who already have a partial cockpit onsite, ready to do something exciting with it for visitors, lastly while discussing its past as the old shrub centre and in more recent years a hub for veterans growth, I did ask what the plan was for the remains of the garden centre? At the moment there's a few people interested in the site, including a few volunteers and students from Great Dixter House And Gardens that may be coming on board to help give this area a new lease of life, this is not something at the moment that's guaranteed, but overall all I can say is "watch this space" I came away with the feeling that it's a little wrought around the edges but it's a site that's already doing wonderful things and I personally feel it can only grow. But like with all things it needs the support of the community to do this.