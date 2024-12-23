'Best party ever' - Christmas celebrations bring festive joy to West Sussex County Council's children’s homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children and young people cared for by West Sussex County Council are getting in the Christmas spirit, with special festive events throughout December.

Parties are taking place across the council’s children’s homes to bring the magic of the season to the young people, who have often faced significant trauma and challenges in their lives.

Homes are being decked out in seasonal decorations and some even have Christmas cabins and Santa grottos constructed for the occasion. The events also feature a range of special entertainment and activities, including bouncy castles, music and games, and delicious festive food. Where possible, family members are also invited to join the celebrations and take part in the festivities.

At Orchard House, a home for children with severe learning disabilities, children receive a personal video message from Santa on an iPad, where they’re given clues to find a present under the home’s Christmas tree.

Christmas festivities are well under way at West Sussex County Council's children's homes.

One child described the event at High Trees home in Crawley as the “best party ever”, while a parent said: “I cannot thank the team at the home enough for all they do for my child and our family.”

High Trees is a four-bed home which offers residential short breaks or long-term care for children and young people with a severe or moderate learning disability.

At homes caring for older children celebrations are suitably more mature, with young people at Teasel Close and Breakwater being joined by staff teams in each home to enjoy a special Christmas dinner together.

Additionally, a special day of festive fun for children cared for by the council was held on December 7. Hosted by the West Sussex Voice and Participation team, the event brought together children and young people from across the county for a variety of exciting events, including an inflatable challenge, a special Christmas lunch, games, arts and crafts, and even a special visit from Santa’s elves.

Children and young people live in council-run homes for various, often complex, reasons. In some cases, the homes provide a secure living environment for those who face challenging family circumstances.

They also offer specialist care to children who have severe disabilities or health concerns. The homes aim to provide high quality care in a warm and caring environment where children and young people are supported in coming to terms with their past and current issues and can begin to prepare for their future.

Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills, said: "These festive celebrations are a testament to the dedication and compassion of our incredible staff. Many of the children and young people living in our homes have faced immense challenges, and events like these are vital in bringing joy, creating happy memories, and building connections with loved ones.

“Our children’s homes are part of our commitment to keeping vulnerable young people safe from harm and supporting them to achieve their full potential. I am very proud of the work being done to provide not just safety, but warmth, care, and opportunities for connection, particularly at this time of year."

West Sussex County Council manages six children’s homes, all of which have been recognised as “Good” or “Outstanding” by Ofsted for their commitment to supporting young people. For instance, Breakwater recently received an “Outstanding” rating, with inspectors praising the home for “never giving up” on those in its care.