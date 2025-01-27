Best-selling poet and author AF Harrold entertains children at Bognor School for 2025 Children’s BookFest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The poet and author AF Harrold will be in Bognor Regis on Wednesday, February 5 visiting Edward Bryant School as part of the 2025 Children’s BookFest.

AF Harrold will be speaking to children from year 3 and 4 at Edward Bryant School in Bognor Regis, talking about poetry and the imagination and his new book A Pocket Full of Pocket Poems published by Bloomsbury Education.

Phil Tite, English teacher from Edward Bryant school comments: ‘We’re very much looking forward to taking part in the Children's BookFest again this year. The charity are very special as they ensure that every single child leaves at the end of the day with their very own copy of the book.

"This is something as a school we simply cannot afford to do and we know for some children it will be the first and only book they actually own. We can't wait to welcome A.F. Harrold to our school. We have been receiving poems on postcards from him over the years and can't wait to read The Pocket Book of Pocket Poems.”

Book cover

Pocket Book of Pocket Poems is a fun pocket-sized collection of short poems from Carnegie ­nominated and CLiPPA shortlisted poet A.F. Harrold, perfect for readers aged 8+ .

AF’s best-selling book The Imaginary also published by Bloomsbury sold in over 25 countries was recently made into an animated film on Netflix.

Written in A.F. Harrold’s hilarious and thought-provoking style, these silly poems will get readers smiling, whether they are fans of poetry or not. Each poem is under 60 words and inspired by AF’s love of writing poems on postcards which he sends to friends and colleagues. With short poems about everything from shenanigans at school, to what would happen if hens laid coconuts, Pocket Book of Pocket Poems and its hilarious illustrations by Jack Viant will keep you giggling.

The Children’s BookFest Chichester founded by Penny Tomlinson and Sahra Gott is unique in its aim to include all children and encourage a love of reading. Through bringing authors, poets and illustrators into local schools, they provide an experience where they can share their passion for books and stories. During the BookFest, each child will meet and hear an author, and receive a dedicated and signed book. For some children it might be the first book they own.

Photo of AF Harrold by Alex Genn-Bash

In 2024 in the UK, 1 in 10 children aged 5 to 18 did not have a book of their own (National Literacy Trust, 2024). In 2023-24, only 57% of children in West Sussex met the expected standard in reading, writing, and maths: https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/24825463.west-sussexs-best-primary-schools-revealed/

Penny Tomlinson comments: “As a charity we are committed to encouraging children of all ages to read books, opening their minds and inspiring a love of the written word.”

A F Harrold is an English poet who writes and performs for adults and children. He spends his time performing on stage, writing poems and books, and stroking his beard (it helps churn the ideas). He is the author of the bestselling book The Imaginary which has sold in over 25 countries across the world and was recently made into an animated film on Netflix by Studio Ponoc.

His novel the Worlds We Leave Behind illustrated by Levi Penfold was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal in xxx AF lives in Reading with stand-up comedian Iszi Lawrence and their two cats Susan and Vincent. Find out more at http://www.afharroldkids.com/Instagram @a.f.harrold.