Best year yet for Chichester Harbour’s Common Terns

2025 has been the most successful year yet for Common Terns since Chichester Harbour Conservancy introduced tern rafts in 2019. At least 75 of these seabird chicks fledged from the rafts this year, and have flown out into the wider Solent before they migrate south for the winter.

A safe habitat

Common Tern numbers had declined severely over several decades. Their natural breeding habitat of shingle islands, spits and beaches is prone to disturbance, predation and inundation by high tides and storm surges as sea levels rise. The rafts provide a safe breeding habitat for terns, and were immediately successful following their first introduction in 2019.

The four large tern rafts sit on a lagoon within the Chichester Harbour National Landscape. Topped with shingle and fenced around the sides, the rafts are deployed in the spring each year, timed to coincide with the return of the Common Terns from their overwintering grounds off the west coast of Africa. Towed into position by kayaks, the team at Chichester Harbour Conservancy are supported by volunteers from the Friends of Chichester Harbour.

Fluffy tern chicks, just hatched

Nature recovery in action

When the rafts were first introduced in 2019, 20 tern chicks fledged from the raft. Numbers increased until 2023, when the colony was severely impacted by avian flu. With at least 75 chicks fledging this year, the importance of nature recovery projects like this is brought into focus.

Pete Hughes, Chichester Harbour Conservancy Ecologist commented:

“The success of the tern rafts shows just how effective targeted nature recovery interventions can be. With declining populations across most seabird and coastal bird species, their long-term survival will rely on initiatives to create safe, undisturbed spaces for them to breed.”

Tern raft

Tern TV – a live webcam

Tern TV (a live webcam on one of the rafts) has offered a unique insight into the lives, loves and behaviours of the Common Terns and Black-headed Gulls that use the rafts. Funded by the Friends of Chichester Harbour, it has also allowed us to understand how we may make improvements to enhance the success of the habitat in the future.Towards the end of the season a Buzzard was spotted predating on unfledged chicks on two occasions. Next year the shelters on the raft will be improved to offer better protection.

The current tern rafts were first launched in 2022, funded by the Friends of Chichester Harbour and Green Challenge Recovery Fund “Return of the Tern” project.