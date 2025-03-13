Bewbush learning lab opens thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant

Employ Crawley has partnered with FreeShop Crawley to launch a learning lab in Bewbush Community Centre thanks to a funding grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The learning lab will be a space for local residents to access digital clinics, employment support and wellbeing workshops. It will also serve as a general one-stop learning and information hub for the communities of Bewbush and Broadfield and Crawley residents. Digital clinics will be supported by FreeShop staff and community volunteers.

The fully equipped learning lab will serve as a community learning space, as well as a meeting and training facility for local businesses and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employ Crawley will continue its regular drop-in service offering information advice and guidance regarding employment and skills. A wide variety of courses and drop-in sessions will run from the Bewbush learning lab.

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, officially opened the Bewbush learning lab

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, said: “It was a pleasure to officially open the Bewbush learning lab, which will be invaluable for local residents in helping them learn new skills and navigate the digital world.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, commented: “We are delighted to have awarded this grant funding for the learning lab. This well-equipped training facility will not only provide incredible learning opportunities for those who attend the digital clinics, but will also serve as an important information hub for the wider community and a useful meeting space for local businesses.”

For more information about FreeShop and Employ Crawley, feel free to pop in or visit freeshopcrawley.com/ and investcrawley.co.uk/employment-and-skills/employ-crawley-residents.